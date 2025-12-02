Việt Nam congratulates Cuba on 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Tuesday sent messages of congratulations to Cuban leaders on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 2, 1960-2025).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm extended his warm congratulations to Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba.

In his message, he wrote that guided by the comradeship and fraternity, generations of leaders and peoples of the two nations have devoted great efforts to nurturing, unceasingly consolidating, and firmly building the loyal and time-honoured relationship, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Overcoming numerous challenges in history, the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship has become an invaluable common asset of both peoples and a shining example in international relations, he stated.

General Secretary Lâm said he is confident that with the solid foundation of the deep and faithful friendship forged and tested over the past 65 years, and with the strong political will of leaders in both countries, the fraternal relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba will continue to grow in depth and substance, bringing practical benefits to the two countries’ peoples, advancing sustainable development in the countries, and contributing positively to peace, stability, and prosperity in the two regions and the world.

On this occasion, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn respectively sent congratulatory messages to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. — VNA/VNS