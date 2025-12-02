Politics & Law
Opinion

Việt Nam congratulates Cuba on 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties

December 02, 2025 - 21:11
Overcoming numerous challenges in history, the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship has become an invaluable common asset of both peoples and a shining example in international relations.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm meets with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel during the latter's visit to Việt Nam in September 2025. —VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Tuesday sent messages of congratulations to Cuban leaders on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 2, 1960-2025).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm extended his warm congratulations to Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba.

In his message, he wrote that guided by the comradeship and fraternity, generations of leaders and peoples of the two nations have devoted great efforts to nurturing, unceasingly consolidating, and firmly building the loyal and time-honoured relationship, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Overcoming numerous challenges in history, the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship has become an invaluable common asset of both peoples and a shining example in international relations, he stated.

General Secretary Lâm said he is confident that with the solid foundation of the deep and faithful friendship forged and tested over the past 65 years, and with the strong political will of leaders in both countries, the fraternal relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba will continue to grow in depth and substance, bringing practical benefits to the two countries’ peoples, advancing sustainable development in the countries, and contributing positively to peace, stability, and prosperity in the two regions and the world.

On this occasion, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn respectively sent congratulatory messages to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Cuba relations solidarity friendship

Opinion

Việt Nam matters: charting a shared future with New Zealand

Việt Nam’s sustained high economic growth signals a clear path to high-income status. Its investments in digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and the green economy align with New Zealand’s strengths in agri-food systems, renewable energy and technology.
Opinion

Women leading the way for a more equal future

To mark the establishment of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Norway (25/11/1971-25/11/2025) and also the beginning of the UN's 16 days of activism against gender based violence, Ambassador of Norway H.E. Hilde Solbakken wrote an article for Việt Nam News highlighting one of cooperation priorities between the two countries.
Opinion

Việt Nam takes action to remove EU yellow card

Ahead of the EC’s upcoming inspection, Nguyễn Hoài Nam, general secretary of the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, speaks to Việt Nam News about the warning’s impact and the Government’s corrective actions, and how the country is preparing for the road ahead.
Opinion

South Africa calls for Việt Nam’s inclusion in G20

For South Africa to have a friend like Việt Nam as a dialogue partner in ASEAN is very strategic. Whereas Việt Nam are helping the African country to be able to enter the ASEAN market, South Africa opens up doors for Việt Nam in Africa through the Africa Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

