Việt Nam–Cuba exemplary, loyal, rare relationship – most valuable asset of two countries: diplomat

HAVANA — The exemplary, loyal and rare relationship stands as the greatest achievement and most valuable asset that Việt Nam and Cuba have built over the past 65 years, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960–2025), the diplomat said the relationship is distinguished above all by unwavering loyalty and unconditional solidarity.

He noted that initiatives such as the “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship” campaign, which drew enthusiastic participation from millions of Vietnamese, offer vivid proof of that bond.

That relationship is also strategic and has continued to evolve vigorously through each stage, he continued.

From standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the struggle for national liberation to building socialism, the two countries have weathered countless challenges together. Today, Việt Nam and Cuba are transitioning their cooperation model from one grounded primarily in solidarity and ideological support to more substantive, mutually beneficial development – a shift that reflects the new level of their partnership in an era of integration and reform.

Việt Nam–Cuba ties have also become increasingly comprehensive and effective, the diplomat said, elaborating that the relationship between the two Parties remains a solid political foundation, while cooperation in diplomacy and defence–security serves as a key pillar. Economic, trade and investment cooperation has emerged as the main driver of bilateral growth, and people-to-people exchanges are becoming more vibrant, deepening the bond between the two nations.

The decision by both countries to designate 2025 as the “Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year” reflects the highest-level political commitment to further deepen their traditional, special, loyal relationship.

Recalling Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Cuba in September 2024, Long said it was truly a historic milestone that opened a new phase in the countries’ special friendship.

The visit not only strengthened political trust and the close bond between the two Parties and States but also laid the groundwork for a new cooperation model – shifting from “aid and supply” to “mutually beneficial partnership” based on each side’s strengths and needs.

In this new phase, economic, trade and investment cooperation should become the central driver, he suggested, adding agriculture and food security, health care and biotechnology, and renewable energy can serve as key engines, with agriculture taking top priority.

According to the diplomat, Vietnamese enterprises’ rice cultivation projects in Cuba have delivered highly positive results, with strong yields and demonstrable efficiency, directly contributing to Cuba’s food-security goals. Health care and biotechnology also hold substantial potential, as both sides possess distinct strengths. Meanwhile, renewable energy, especially solar power projects that Vietnamese firms are implementing at the Mariel Special Development Zone and in many other localities, is making a meaningful contribution to Cuba’s sustainable development strategy.

He suggested that the two sides continue to expand trade and investment cooperation in a more substantive and balanced manner.

The goal of raising bilateral trade to US$500 million over the next five years is entirely achievable if both countries strengthen trade promotion, diversify products, and further leverage the potential of the Mariel Special Development Zone, he stressed.

Việt Nam is currently the leading Asian foreign investor there, with seven projects to date. In the coming period, Vietnamese firms could further expand in areas such as industrial infrastructure, construction materials, consumer goods and clean energy – sectors that align with Cuba’s development needs while delivering practical economic benefits for Vietnamese investors.

Alongside this, finalising the legal framework and strengthening mechanisms to support cooperation remain crucial, he said.

Long emphasised that Việt Nam is always ready to share experiences from its Đổi mới (Renewal) process, while also seeking to learn from Cuba’s achievements in fields like biotechnology, health care and education.

He expressed confidence that, with a solid political foundation, growing momentum in economic, trade and investment cooperation, and support from new collaborative mechanisms, the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship will continue to enter a phase of more effective, practical and sustainable development, worthy of the special, loyal and pure friendship between the two fraternal nations. — VNA/VNS