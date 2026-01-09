Vietnamese community in US voices support for 14th National Party Congress

WASHINGTON — Ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, the DMV Business and Patriotism Club – representing Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals in the states of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia of the Unites States – has expressed strong confidence and high expectations for this landmark political event in the homeland.

In a congratulatory letter to the Party Central Committee and the Congress Presidium, the club emphasised the political event’s importance, noting that it marks a new phase of development for Việt Nam amid major global economic shifts, with science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation emerging as key growth drivers.

Vietnamese entrepreneurs and people in the US show keen interest and high expectations for the Congress’s strategic directions, especially regarding institutional reform, private economic development, high-quality investment attraction, and sustainable development, according to the letter.

The club members affirmed their commitment to leveraging financial resources, expertise, technology, and international networks to link investment, trade, and innovation, and to promote Vietnamese goods, services, culture, and brands in global markets, including in the US.

They pledged to continue backing the Party’s and State’s development policies, actively acting as a bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese businesses, investors, and experts with localities, industrial zones, and key projects in Việt Nam, thereby fostering effective, transparent, and sustainable investment and contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth.

They expressed confidence that, with strategic vision, reform spirit, and strong political resolve, the 14th National Party Congress will adopt breakthrough policies to foster an open and stable investment environment, boost national competitiveness, and advance Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable development and deeper global integration, thus strengthening the country’s international standing.

On behalf of entrepreneurs and patriotic Vietnamese in the DMV area, Chairman of the DMV Business and Patriotism Club Nguyễn Quang Thanh wished the Congress a success, and expressed hope for Việt Nam’s continued growth and prosperity. — VNA/VNS