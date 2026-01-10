PM urges VTV to enhance professionalism, worthy of core national media agency

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday attended a conference reviewing the 2025 performance and outlining tasks for this year of Vietnam Television (VTV), calling on the national broadcaster to further strengthen unity, promote innovation, enhance professionalism, and make comprehensive breakthroughs to meet new development requirements.

Addressing the event, Chính affirmed that amidst complex and unpredictable global developments, Việt Nam has continued to achieve comprehensive and notable socio-economic results, to which VTV has made an important contribution.

He highlighted the broadcaster’s firm political mettle, clear objectives, flexible approaches, and effective performance as a key, multi-platform national media outlet.

He analysed that VTV has provided comprehensive, timely, and accurate coverage of all aspects of social life, major current affairs, and important political, economic, and social events at home and abroad.

In particular, the broadcaster has intensified policy communication, effectively disseminating and implementing resolutions of the Party, the National Assembly, and the Government, as well as recent key decisions of the Politburo in the country’s critical sectors; proactively countered and refuted wrong and hostile viewpoints; and strongly promoted positive, humane values.

The PM acknowledged the broadcaster’s efforts to deliver in-depth, high-quality content with wide social impact, meeting the growing demand of audiences at home and abroad in a multi-dimensional and multi-platform media environment.

Especially, VTV has produced a wide range of compelling and innovative political, cultural, artistic, and entertainment programmes, while proactively and actively engaging in the fights against corruption and other negative phenomena, and against smuggling, and supporting efforts to mitigate and overcome the consequences of natural disasters and floods, he noted.

Emphasising digital transformation as a strategic priority, Chính highlighted VTV’s effective application of modern technologies, data development, and expansion of content production and distribution across multiple platforms.

He particularly welcomed the official launch of Vietnam Today, its national external television channel, describing this as an important step in strengthening Việt Nam’s external communications and media presence internationally.

He commended the efforts and achievements of Vietnam Television, noting its important contributions to the country’s overall accomplishments, the advancement of the renewal cause, the successful implementation of socio-economic development goals and tasks, and the building and safeguarding of the Fatherland.

As 2026 is a pivotal year, marking the beginning of the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the 2026-30 five-year plan, the Government leader urged VTV to continue renewing its mindset and operational methods, placing audiences at the centre, taking high-quality content, data, and technology as foundations, tightening professional discipline, and improving governance efficiency and financial autonomy.

The broadcaster was required to further strengthen its role as the core national media agency; enhance the quality and effectiveness of information dissemination, communications, and ideology orientation; actively provide strategic advice to the Party and State in information and communications; and serve as an effective bridge between the people and the Party and State.

Attention should be paid to contributing more actively to cultural development, the growth of cultural and entertainment industries, scientific and technological innovation, digital transformation, and external information, helping promote the image of a stable, dynamic, responsible, reliable, friendly, and innovative Việt Nam to the world, while strengthening connections with overseas Vietnamese communities, Chính emphasised.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Vietnam Television will continue to innovate, develop sustainably, and successfully fulfil its special mission within the national media system, thus contributing to national development and the well-being of the people.

On this occasion, on behalf of Party and State leaders, Chính presented the first-class Labour Order to Vietnam Television, and third-class Labour Order to its Deputy General Director Đỗ Thanh Hải, along with the PM’s Certificate of Merits to collectives and individuals with outstanding performance. — VNA/VNS