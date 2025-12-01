Vietnamese Party chief's article highlights mettle, wisdom, and achievements of Laos after 50 years of founding

HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR), General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Tô Lâm wrote an article titled "50 years of the Lao People's Democratic Republic: Mettle, Wisdom, and Achievements bearing the Imprint of the Times" which was published in the Lao newspaper, praising the mettle, wisdom, and achievements bearing the imprint of the times of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Government and the people of the Lao ethnic groups.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the article:

50 YEARS OF THE LAO PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC:

METTLE, WISDOM, AND ACHIEVEMENTS BEARING THE IMPRINT OF THE TIMES

Tô Lâm

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam

Fifty years ago, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), headed by President Kaysone Phomvihane, the fraternal Lao people rose up in revolution, seized power, overthrew the monarchy, and completely liberated the country from the domination of the feudal regime, imperialism, and colonialism, thereby founding the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

This was a brilliant milestone, opening a new era on the land of Champa flowers - the era of independence and freedom, of building a just and civilised society, where the Lao ethnic groups truly became masters of their own destiny.

Emerging from its predecessor, the Indochinese Communist Party founded in 1930, and guided by sound, creative, courageous, and intelligent policies; by promoting the heroic and resilient revolutionary traditions of the Lao ethnic groups; and with the support and assistance of international friends, especially the great, sincere, and selfless support from the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party has steadfastly steered the Lao revolutionary ship through difficulties and challenges, and achieved great, comprehensive, and solid victories.

After nearly 40 years of implementing the renewal policy, from an agricultural economy under blockade and embargo, Laos has risen strongly to become an economically independent and self-reliant nation; from a country that mainly imported goods, it has become an exporter of agricultural products.

Socio-political stability has been maintained, national defence and security has been upheld, the economy has grown, and the people’s living standards have continuously improved, with per-capita income increasing nearly 20-fold over 40 years.

To date, the LPRP has maintained relations with more than 150 political parties around the world; and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic has diplomatic relations with 151 countries, operated 41 embassies in numerous nations, and is a member of many international organisations.

The successful hosting of numerous important international conferences stands as clear evidence of the tremendous, proud transformation of the beautiful country of Laos.

In recent years, under the leadership of the LPRP, headed by Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao Party, State and people have drastically implemented the 11th National Party Congress’s Resolution, enabling the country to overcome numerous difficulties and challenges, particularly during the post–COVID-19 recovery period, while maintaining political stability, strengthening national unity, promoting socio-economic growth, improving the people’s living conditions, and continuously enhancing Laos’s position in the international arena.

At the same time, through steadfastly pursuing its strategic vision of building the country into a “land-linked nation,” increasing investment in connectivity infrastructure, developing economic corridors, and most recently reorganising the model of the political system, the Lao Party, State, and people are generating new momentum for growth, expanding development space, helping Laos integrate more deeply into regional economic flows, and affirming the integration capacity of a dynamically developing nation.

Celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, this is a sufficiently long journey to demonstrate the mettle, wisdom, stature, and leadership of the LPRP as the decisive factor in all victories of the Lao revolution, leading the Lao people to triumph in the struggle for national liberation in the past as well as in the present cause of national construction and defence, engraving brilliant milestones in the proud history of the Lao nation and people.

Historical reality also shows that the achievements of the Lao revolution and the Vietnamese revolution both bear the profound imprint of the important and effective contributions made by each Party, State, and people to the other.

In his congratulatory address to the 4th National Congress of the Workers’ Party of Việt Nam in 1976, President Kaysone Phomvihane affirmed: “In every success of the Lao revolution, there is the direct contribution of the Vietnamese revolution.”

As two close neighbouring countries with a tradition of friendship, attachment, mutual support, and assistance, embodied in the spirit of “sharing even a grain of salt, dividing even a vegetable stem,” the LPRP and the CPV share a common origin which was the Indochinese Communist Party, jointly nurtured by late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, and late Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong.

Throughout the long history of each nation, since their founding, the two Parties have always united together, leading the armies and people of the two nations to fight “shoulder to shoulder,” “share hardships,” “live and die together,” with the unshakeable determination that “nothing is more precious than independence and freedom,” defeating common enemies, achieving complete victory, and liberating their respective nations; while at the same time working together to build and develop their countries in the new context. The historic turning point of the founding of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975, was significantly supported by the complete victory of the Vietnamese revolution, the liberation of the South, and the reunification of the country on April 30, 1975.

Conversely, the victory of the Vietnamese resistance war against aggressors, culminating in the liberation and reunification of Việt Nam, was inseparable from the selfless assistance and great sacrifices of the Lao people along the western Trường Sơn section of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail on the Lao territory, under relentless bombardment by their common enemy.

President Hồ Chí Minh’s view that “We consider the happiness and prosperity of our Lao brothers as our own” and his guiding principle that “helping our friends is helping ourselves” were deeply embraced by generations of leaders and citizens of both Việt Nam and Laos, forming a wellspring of strength that brought each country’s revolution from one victory to another.

The two countries are preparing in all aspects to successfully organise the National Congresses of their respective Parties - historic milestones marking their entrance into a new era - the era of development for peace, stability, sustainable and high-quality growth, and the improvement of all aspects of the people’s lives. In the context of a global and regional situation that continues to evolve in a complex and unstable manner, with increasing challenges and a progressively tense regional security environment, to effectively realise each country’s goals, the fullest promotion of the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship holds exceptional importance.

By promoting the precious traditions and the combined strength of the two countries, and by continuously and creatively applying historical experience, we shall further build and firmly consolidate the special solidarity between the two peoples; nurture a sense of pride among generations of Vietnamese and Lao people, especially the younger generation, to continue to preserve and cultivate the special relationship to new heights, turning it into a powerful new source of strength and momentum for both countries to overcome all difficulties and challenges, achieve increasingly sustainable development, deepen regional and international integration, and successfully build socialism in each country.

Both sides will continue reviewing and advancing substantive and effective cooperation in various fields; focusing on areas where each country’s fundamental advantages and favourable conditions can be best utilised; appropriately harmonising international practices and customs; and giving high priority to each other, in accordance with the special nature of Việt Nam - Laos relations.

The two countries should focus on economic development cooperation, fully promote the potential of each country to contribute to growth objectives; coordinate to strengthen security and order, maintain political stability in each country, and contribute to preserving a peaceful environment in the region and the world. Cooperation in politics, Party building, administration, culture, health, education, national defence, and security should be intensified. The responsibilities of competent agencies must be emphasised in implementing the agreements between the two Parties and States.

Comprehensive relations shall continue to be strengthened, along with the exchange of theoretical and practical experience, and the enhancement of cooperation in human resources training, especially high-quality human resources, to meet the requirements of national development in the digital era.

Celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the 105th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13, 1920-2025), the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam are delighted and proud of the glorious achievements that the Party, State, and people of Laos have attained over the past 50 years.

We firmly believe that under the wise leadership of the LPRP, the fraternal Lao people will continue to achieve great victories in the national protection and construction cause, leading Laos steadily forward on the socialist path toward prosperity, strength, solidarity, unity, democracy, equality, and civilisation.

Upholding the traditional special relationship, the Party, State, and people of Vietnam pledge to devote our utmost efforts to nurturing the Việt Nam-Laos friendship so that it forever remains fresh and everlasting, worthy of the special relationship painstakingly cultivated by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and the people of both countries.— VNA/VNS