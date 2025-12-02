Việt Nam, Laos to set strategic directions for next cooperation phase: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — The 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee is of special significance as it takes place immediately after the high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

This is also when the two countries are reviewing the implementation of cooperation agreements for 2021–2025 period and discuss orientations for a new period of more intensive and strategic collaboration, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường.

In an interview with the press, the diplomat said the committee remains a key mechanism for implementing the newly upgraded framework of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between the two Parties and two States.

Co-chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, this year’s meeting reaffirms the highest level of political commitment to nurturing the unique Việt Nam–Laos relationship and to strengthening the committee as the key platform for addressing issues, coordinating policies and advancing joint development.

Reviewing 2021–2025 cooperation

Cường said both sides will carry out a thorough review of cooperation results in all areas over the past five years. Despite global and regional challenges – from strategic competition among major powers to natural disasters, epidemics, and the effects of COVID-19 – Việt Nam and Laos have maintained stable ties and continued to develop their partnership practically and effectively.

With the close direction of the two Parties and States, ministries, sectors and localities of both sides have coordinated flexibly and proactively. Many major projects, especially during 2024-2025, have been able to resolve longstanding bottlenecks, speed up implementation and deliver tangible progress, creating new momentum for cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and socio-cultural affairs.

Both sides have also convened a conference to disseminate and implement the high-level agreements, contributing to developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos more substantially and effectively.

Political relations have continued to be strengthened and increasingly deepened, reflecting the core role and overall orientation in the relationship between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed that relations remain exemplary, loyal and pure – an invaluable asset to be preserved and passed on to future generations.

Existing cooperation mechanisms have been utilised more effectively, while new mechanisms have been created to address emerging challenges and ensure timely coordination on strategic matters.

Cooperation in defence, security and foreign affairs remains a major pillar and has continued to be strengthened.

Economic, investment and trade cooperation has seen notable progress. Obstacles in several sectors have been addressed promptly, while investment and trade promotion have been intensified. Major energy and mineral projects have advanced, creating momentum for further Vietnamese investments in Laos.

Vietnamese enterprises have invested in 267 projects in Laos with total registered capital of US$6.21 billion, of which around $3 billion has been carried out. Many big projects in telecommunications, banking, agriculture, energy and food processing are operating effectively, creating jobs and contributing to socio-economic development in both countries.

During the 2021–2025 period, the Lao Government has granted investment licences to Vietnamese projects worth $4.3 billion. Vietnamese enterprises contribute an average of $200 million per year to the Lao budget through taxes and other financial obligations.

Bilateral trade has exceeded targets set by the two countries’ leaders, with both sides working towards the goal of raising trade turnover to $5 billion in the coming years. The two sides have also expanded the use of bilateral digital payment systems, strengthening economic connectivity and facilitating trade and investment flows.

Cooperation between Party committees, ministries, the legislative bodies, mass organisations and localities has continued to deepen and become more results-oriented, aligning with the high-level agreement and the cooperation plans between the two governments.

With close direction from senior leaders and the active engagement of ministries, sectors, localities and businesses in both countries, the deputy minister expressed his confidence in a bright future for Việt Nam and Laos, as well as for their special relationship in the next phase of cooperation. — VNA/VNS