65 years of Việt Nam–Cuba relations: A relationship built on heartfelt sincerity

HAVANA — The Việt Nam–Cuba relationship is one of heartfelt sincerity, driven by the selflessness of the two peoples, and is not influenced by any interests or geopolitical considerations, according to Fredesmán Turró González, former Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam and Vice President of the Cuba–Việt Nam Friendship Association.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Havana on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2025), the Cuban diplomat assessed that the Cuban and Vietnamese peoples share common aspirations as well as similar qualities and values, such as a spirit of resistance and nobility, patriotism and internationalism, generosity and gratitude, along with a strong and healthy pride in each other’s history, culture, and customs.

He noted that looking back at the history of the bilateral relationship, it can be seen that what Cuba and Việt Nam established that day was a fraternal, united, and mutually supportive relationship, which has developed and deepened over time, reaching a solid position.

Notably, Cuba and Việt Nam established their relations at a time when the Vietnamese people were beginning the struggle to liberate the South and reunify the country, while Cuba was striving to consolidate the revolutionary process initiated on January 1, 1959, he stressed.

The diplomat emphasised that Cuba and Việt Nam supported each other in their most difficult moments, sharing what they had as true brothers, and jointly celebrating each other’s successes as if they were their own.

During wartime and the period of reconstruction after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in January 1973, inspired by the affection and determination of Leader Fidel Castro, Cuba was willing to shed its own blood for Việt Nam. And now, as Cuba faces difficulties due to the economic blockade and embargo, Việt Nam, believing that helping Cuba is a sincere obligation, has launched a broad solidarity movement in support of Cuba, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of relations between the two countries, he stressed.

At international forums, Việt Nam has strongly condemned the economic, trade, and financial embargo against Cuba and has called for Cuba to be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Today, Cuba and Việt Nam maintain numerous high-level delegation exchanges. All agencies, including the armed forces, political organisations, and mass organisations, uphold cooperative relations and exchanges, especially between the two Parties and National Assemblies.

To bring bilateral cooperation into a new, more effective and practical phase, Fredesmán stated that, based on the solid foundation of the existing relationship, both sides should continue to strengthen the sharing of experience and information between the two Parties, Governments, and National Assemblies, as well as mutually beneficial economic relations, in order to achieve economic integration between the two nations.

For Cuba, Việt Nam’s cooperation in the field of agriculture is currently the foundation for achieving food security. Việt Nam is supporting Cuba in the production of rice, maize, soybeans, and other crops, and Vietnamese companies in the Mariel Special Development Zone are producing essential consumer goods for the Cuban people.

He expressed his confidence that the two sides are moving in the right direction, but that more favourable conditions should be created to further promote effective collaboration. — VNA/VNS