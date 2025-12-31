OVs translate nation-building aspirations into tangible contributions

BERLIN — Through sustained attentiveness and the expansion of diverse engagement channels, ranging from consultations on draft documents to specialised forums and connectivity programmes, the Party and State of Việt Nam have created favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute ideas, expertise, material resources and spiritual support to national development, effectively turning aspirations for the homeland into concrete action.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Hồ Ngọc Thắng, a former senior specialist at Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, said the Politburo’s Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs underscores the soundness of the Party and State’s long-standing policy, affirming the OV community as an inseparable part of the nation.

He noted that timely and appropriate guidelines have helped foster patriotism and great national unity, translating OVs’ desire to contribute to nation-building into practical initiatives. Many of the community’s aspirations have also been addressed and facilitated, contributing to improvements in the material and spiritual well-being of Vietnamese living abroad.

According to Thắng, numerous OV-owned businesses in Germany have invested in Việt Nam, acting as effective bridges for bilateral trade. He also highlighted the active role of Vietnamese associations in Germany, which have undertaken practical activities in support of the homeland, including aid for compatriots affected by natural disasters and flooding.

He added that OVs broadly wish to continue contributing to national development by sharing knowledge and international experience, strengthening economic, cultural and people-to-people links, and providing meaningful material and moral support that is duly recognised. They also hope their views will be officially and systematically heard, and that the Party and State will further improve mechanisms enabling more effective OV participation in national development.

Commenting on Việt Nam’s transformation, Thắng said OVs today not only follow developments through traditional and social media but also frequently return home, directly witnessing the country’s rapid changes and engaging with relatives and friends.

Việt Nam, he noted, stands out as a bright example in poverty reduction and in steadily improving living standards nationwide, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas, including mountainous regions, border areas, islands and ethnic minority communities. — VNA/VNS