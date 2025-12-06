National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand 2025:  royal legacies, grace and partnerships

The Ambassador of Thailand to Việt Nam, H.E. Urawadee Sriphiromya, wrote to Việt Nam News and Law on the country's National Day, December 5.

December 5 holds profound significance for Thailand as the country commemorates the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Thai National Day and Thai Father’s Day.

These occasions honour His Majesty’s unwavering devotion to improving the well-being of all Thais throughout his seven-decade reign during which he became deeply revered as the Father of the Nation.

His Majesty’s lifelong dedication and tireless work resulted in more than 4,000 Royal Projects, addressing challenges from poverty, unemployment and inequality to environmental degradation and unsustainable agricultural practices. The Royal Projects transformed lives across the Kingdom and continue to do so to this day.

Among His Majesty’s most enduring and globally recognised legacies is the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP). Thailand has advanced the SEP framework to promote sustainable development partnership with our neighbours and the international community. In Việt Nam, the SEP Projects are carried out in Thái Nguyên Province to promote agroforestry, environmental protection and in Vĩnh Long Province to achieve sustainable community-based tourism.

Since ascending the throne, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has committed to preserving and building upon the legacy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, initiating the Volunteer Project Doing Good Deeds for Country, Religion and the Monarchy.

In Việt Nam, the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi has followed His Majesty’s wise guidance through a variety of Volunteer Project activities. This year, with the support of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham) and the Thai community here, the Royal Thai Embassy and the Thai community made donations to the Hanoi Centre for Care, Nurturing and Treatment of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, K Hospital, SOS Children’s Village Hanoi and Hanoi Pet Adoption, among others. The Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) of Việt Nam, also held an annual blood donation drive with approximately 150 Thai and Vietnamese donors demonstrating the spirit of compassion and solidarity between Thailand and Việt Nam.

The year 2025 is marked by profound sorrow for Thailand following Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s passing on October 24. Revered for her lifelong dedication to the Thai people for women’s empowerment and the preservation of Thailand’s cultural heritage through countless Royal Initiatives, most notably the SUPPORT Foundation, which has uplifted many from poverty.

Her Majesty was also celebrated as a global icon of elegance, renowned for her timeless grace, exquisite sense of style and regal beauty. Frequently described by international headlines as one of the most beautiful and best-dressed queens of her era, she captivated worldwide admiration and elevated Thailand’s cultural identity on the global stage through her artistry and fashion, always gracefully by the side of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

As Thailand commemorates National Day this year, the country also pays heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s extraordinary legacy, which continues to inspire deep respect, affection and pride among Thais and friends of Thailand worldwide.

For nearly 50 years, the friendship between Thailand and Việt Nam has flourished, grounded in political trust and expanding economic cooperation. Another historic milestone was reached in May 2025 when both countries elevated their relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) during the official visit to Việt Nam by the Prime Minister of Thailand. This development reinforces cooperation across all areas and reaffirms shared commitments to peace, security and stability in the region. On this note, Thailand conveys her best wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification and the 80th anniversary of Vietnamese National Day.

Bilateral trade remains robust, reaching over US$20.1 billion in 2024. Thailand is Việt Nam’s ninth-largest foreign investor with accumulated investments surpassing $15 billion. Moving forward, both countries are committed to advancing the Three Connects Strategy strengthening linkages across supply chains, local economies and sustainable development. The Royal Thai Embassy will continue to work closely with ThaiCham to further enhance trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges with Việt Nam.

The Royal Thai Embassy remains firmly committed to fostering heartfelt people-to-people connections between Thailand and Việt Nam. This year the first-ever official Flagship Thai Festival in Hà Nội was held at the historic Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long under the theme Creative Thailand: The Pulse of Tradition. Hà Nội was one of only six capitals worldwide chosen by the Royal Thai Government to host this flagship initiative reflecting Việt Nam’s special place in Thailand’s cultural bonds.

As 2025 draws to a close, while we honour Royal legacies and timeless grace, we also look forward to commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Việt Nam in the coming year.

May Thailand and Việt Nam continue to cherish the ever-close and cordial partnership for several decades to come. — VNS