Legal proceedings begin after teenage dies at social work centre

QUẢNG NINH — Criminal proceedings have been launched against the director of a work centre for troubled youngsters in Quảng Ninh Province following the death of a teenager.

Earlier on December 23, 2025, Phạm Hải Nam, 17, died after a physical altercation with a number of other individuals at the centre while taking part in a programme on discipline education and life skills training.

Hải Hà Social Work Centre director Nguyễn Văn Hải and eight other people are currently under investigation in connection with the death.

The centre advertises as a facility providing care and support for children with autism, developmental delays and disabilities.

In particular, children considered ‘disobedient’ or addicted to online games were also frequently sent there by families who trusted the commitments made by Hải, the centre’s director.

According to preliminary investigation results, Nam, from Hà Lầm Ward in Quảng Ninh, was taken by his family to the centre on December 21, 2025, but just two days later he was dead.

On the morning of December 23 during daily activities and labour in the Trại Lốc hill area, it is alleged that a conflict arose between Nam and several individuals at the centre, leading to a physical altercation.

Afterwards, Nam showed signs of severe deterioration in his health and was taken for emergency treatment at Đông Triều Regional General Hospital.

Later that afternoon, his family brought him home, but he subsequently died.

Given the serious nature of the incident, Quảng Ninh Provincial Police initiated criminal proceedings over intentional infliction of injury.

Police have also launched legal proceedings against Phạm Hồng Thái, Nguyễn Ngọc Lương, Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, Nguyễn Duy Công, Lê Quang Khoa, Phạm Đức Hiền, Ngô Trần Hữu Thắng, Nguyễn Hữu Anh Đức and Nguyễn Xuân Khải over allegations of ‘intentional infliction of injury’ under the Penal Code.

Among the suspects, the investigation agency has ordered the detention of Thái, Lương, Hoàng, Công, Khoa and Hải.

Hiền, Thắng, Đức and Khải are prohibited from leaving their place of residence and temporarily suspended from exiting from the country in accordance with regulations.

Regarding the management of social work facilities, the Quảng Ninh Department of Health has established two inspection teams to conduct comprehensive inspections of 19 social work centres across the province.

To date, authorities have suspended the operations of the Hải Hà Social Work Centre, including facilities 1 and 2, and temporarily halted the activities of four other centres for failing to meet operational requirements under current regulations.

Since news of the death at the centre emerged, a number of allegations have been made regarding conditions of the facilities and treatment of the students.

A broadcast segment run by the Vietnam Television (VTV) claimed that living conditions for dozens of trainees were filthy and unhygienic. Medical alcohol, bandages and antiseptics were always kept on hand, as beatings and injuries were said to be routine.

Đoàn Kim Bảo, a trainee, told VTV he was assaulted as soon as he arrived one of the centres.

Bảo said that after being taken into a room, he was forced to lie down while several people, including someone referred to as a ‘teacher’, repeatedly beat him with sticks. On his first night at the centre, he was not given a blanket or mattress, leaving him cold and in pain.

Đoàn Xuân Thường, a parent of a student at the centre, claimed: “After beating my child until his nose bled, they brought him back to the centre. Thirty minutes later, in freezing weather, they made him wear only a T-shirt and shorts, barefoot and beat him again more than fifty times, kicking him straight in the face. It was no different from beating an animal.”

According to former trainees at the centre, anyone who arrived there, regardless of age or gender, was subjected to a severe beating on the very first day.

Allegations have been made that staff members frequently forced trainees to beat one another. Even without personal conflicts, Huy, a trainee who lived at the centre for two years, said he was regularly compelled to assault others.

According to accounts, a solid wooden stick known as the ‘Hạ Long stick’ was used to carry out brutal beatings, leaving scars not only on bodies but also deep psychological trauma.

Some trainees alleged that there were three types of sticks: wooden, plastic and metal, each used for different ‘offences’. Folding blankets untidily resulted in five strikes. Spilling water on the floor while brushing teeth or washing one’s face resulted in ten strikes. Simply arriving at the centre meant a ‘welcome beating’ of fifty strikes. These weapons left deep wounds not only on the bodies but also on the minds of the children.

In addition to using brutal violence to force compliance, the centre was also accused of extorting money from trainees whose families were financially better off. Many messages showing forced money transfers were reportedly still kept by families.

Each trainee was required to pay monthly tuition fees of VNĐ12 million (US$460). A course typically lasted three months, and if a trainee left early, no refund was provided.

According to some trainees, upon arrival at the centre, after enduring the initial beating, each child was forced to write a self-criticism report that the centre would send to their family. Although each child had a different personality, all reports followed the same template and trainees were forced to copy it.

Only after completing this were they officially subjected to the continuous cycle of beatings. Not everyone, however, had the physical strength or endurance to survive such abuse.

Currently, all trainees at both facilities of the Hải Hà Social Work Centre have now been taken home by their families. - VNS