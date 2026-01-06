Efforts to lift “yellow card”: Việt Nam targets responsible fisheries development

HÀ NỘI — Joining hands with other coastal localities nationwide, the southern provinces of Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long and Tây Ninh are determined to have the European Commission’s (EC) “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted by taking comprehensive solutions.

Positive changes made so far reflect the strong resolve of local authorities as well as fishermen’s compliance with Vietnamese and international regulations.

Mobilising combined strength

Đồng Tháp Province’s fishing fleet operates mainly in the Ba Độngg, Vũng Tàu, and South Côn Sơn fishing grounds, with about 60 per cent of vessels having large capacity sufficient to venture into deep-sea areas. To date, 1,291 vehicles have been licensed, equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and had their data fully updated on the national fisheries database (Vnfishbase).

To develop a responsible and sustainable fisheries industry, coastal localities in Đồng Tháp have engaged the entire political system in firmly grasping key areas and intensifying communications to encourage fishermen to comply with anti-IUU fishing regulations. To help raise awareness and ensure strict adherence to the regulations on marine fishing under the 2017 Fisheries Law, the People’s Committees of eastern coastal communes have stepped up information dissemination among fishing communities, which gather 9,838 crew members directly working aboard vessels, to prevent violations.

Hà Trần Phương Huy, vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee in Gia Thuận Commune of Đồng Tháp Province, affirmed that local authorities have placed strong and decisive emphasis on communications and education regarding fishing activities and IUU fishing prevention.

In addition to broadcasts on the local radio system, information has also been regularly posted on Facebook pages and Zalo groups of the commune and smaller community groups, covering issues related to fishing activities and illegal seafood exploitation.

In Vĩnh Long Province, all fishing vessels have been registered and fully updated on Vnfishbase, with no cases failing to meet registration requirements.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Văn Bưởi noted that IUU fishing prevention and control efforts have yielded positive results thanks to the concerted implementation of management, monitoring, inspection and law enforcement measures, combined with strengthened communications and awareness-raising activities.

The border guard force of Vĩnh Long has also intensified outreach and support for fishermen through effective community engagement models such as “Safe vessel groups”, “Crew support advisory teams”, and “Cooperative groups for fishing without violating foreign waters”. These initiatives have become useful bridges between border guards and fishermen, helping the community better understand legal regulations, fully recognise the consequences of IUU fishing, and appreciate the importance of safeguarding national maritime sovereignty.

At the same time, the provincial Border Guard Command has instructed border guard posts to regularly organise direct meetings and dialogues to guide fishermen in complying with regulations on vessel registration, inspection and licensing; installing and maintaining stable operation of VMS equipment; keeping logbooks; and following port entry and exit procedures. Intentional violations are handled strictly to ensure deterrence.

Tây Ninh province has also implemented policies to support fishermen in upgrading or replacing VMS equipment. Accordingly, vessels registered in Tây Ninh with a length of 15 metres or more operating in Vietnamese waters are eligible for 100 per cent support for upgrading existing VMS equipment that hasn't meet requirements but can be upgraded, with maximum assistance worth VNĐ6.8 million (US$260) per device each vessel. For vessels whose equipment cannot be upgraded and must be replaced, or for new installations, the aid is capped at VNĐ23.5 million per device each vessel.

Besides, local authorities have pressed on with the dissemination of anti-IUU fishing regulations to raise awareness and compliance among vessel owners.

Strengthening management effectiveness

To enhance the effectiveness of fishing vessel management in the IUU fishing combat, Đồng Tháp Department of Agriculture and Environment has coordinated with other agencies in examining and handling vessels that lose VMS signals at sea.

Director of the department Lê Hà Luận said it will continue advising the provincial People’s Committee to implement urgent measures for eradicating IUU fishing. The department will also continue coordinating with other parties on VMS monitoring to prevent Đồng Tháp vessels from illegally operating in foreign waters, ensure round-the-clock monitoring, and deal with cases of signal disconnection and boundary infringements.

In addition, it is working with relevant forces to deploy the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system to ensure the transparency and legality of seafood products for export. This requires all vessels departing from and arriving at ports, as well as seafood purchasing enterprises, to update data on the eCDT.

In the coming time, Luan added, the department will keep working to ensure proper vessel registration and inspection, issue quota-based fishing licences, certify vessels meeting food safety requirements, and update vessel data on Vnfishbase.

Vice Chairman of the Vĩnh Long People’s Committee Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện said the province will strengthen coordination among departments and localities in IUU fishing prevention, maintain regular briefings, clearly assign responsibilities, and ensure the entire political system remains actively engaged.

At the same time, management of the fishing fleet will be tightened, with forces regularly reviewing, monitoring, and encouraging vessel owners to complete all required procedures. Supervision of vessel movements at fishing ports and border guard checkpoints will be enhanced while unqualified vessels resolutely prevented from operating, and the quality of VMS-based monitoring improved.

Thien admitted that despite the achieved results, IUU fishing prevention and control in Vinh Long still faces certain challenges, including continued cases of vessels losing VMS signals at sea and many vessels registered in the province but landing and unloading catches in other localities, mainly Cà Mau province.

To tackle these problems, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to step up monitoring via the VMS system and quickly remind or warn in cases of signal loss, making sure owners and captains follow legal requirements.

In Tây Ninh, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh Lâm said that specialised agencies will continue coordinating with relevant forces such as fisheries resources surveillance, border guards, the agriculture and environment sector, and fishing ports to tighten vessel management and stringently handle violations.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment will also team up with the Department of Public Security to continue reviewing and updating vessel identity data, and supplementing required information on vessel owners in accordance with regulations. — VNA/VNS