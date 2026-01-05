HCM City puts residents at centre of urban development

HCM CITY — HCM City has consistently put residents at the centre of land recovery and urban development projects, with a focus on fair compensation, resettlement and comprehensive livelihood support to build social consensus and ensure sustainable growth.

After more than six months in their new home, Trần Đức Trí and his wife, residents of neighbourhood No. 49 in Chánh Hưng Ward in the southern part of the city say their decision to relocate for the Đôi Canal environmental improvement project was the right one.

Previously living in a low-lying canal-side house that was frequently flooded during the rainy season, the family initially had reservations when the relocation plan was announced.

However, through direct dialogue with local authorities and their clear explanations of compensation, resettlement and livelihood support policies, including job training, they agreed to hand over their land.

As one of the first households to accept compensation, Trí used the funds to buy a nearby house, invest in a small business and save for the future.

“Since moving, our life has really turned a new page,” he said.

Similar consensus from residents has helped transform Dương Quảng Hàm Street in An Nhơn Ward from a narrow seven-metre road into a modern six-lane thoroughfare with wide pavements, lighting and greenery.

The project, with a total investment of more than VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$87.5 million), required nearly 49,000 square metres of land from 425 affected households and organisations.

While some residents were initially concerned about compensation rates, full cooperation was eventually secured through explanations and dialogue.

Under current regulations, compensation is based on State-issued land price frameworks rather than open-market values.

Trần Văn Toàn, one of nearly 60 households fully relocated, acknowledged that compensation was lower than market prices but said his family accepted it for the common good.

“Every time I pass this road and see how spacious and beautiful it is, I feel happy knowing I contributed,” he said.

Addressing concerns through dialogue

In the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area, many households have also agreed to compensation, support and resettlement policies, allowing projects to proceed in line with the approved master plan.

P.T.H., a former resident, said leaving her old home was a difficult decision. “But when a new place was arranged with convenient transport and synchronised infrastructure, my family agreed,” she said.

City authorities acknowledge that some cases still involve prolonged petitions due to the complexity and historical nature of major urban projects in the Thủ Thiêm area.

Relevant agencies are continuing to review and adjust policies to better reflect reality and ensure harmony between development needs and residents’ legitimate rights.

The Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee has repeatedly stressed that resolving such issues requires persistence and caution, with dialogue, listening and policy refinement seen as key to building social consensus.

Synchronising social security policies

The Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area has recorded 14,357 compensation and support cases, of which 14,286 have been completed, including resettlement and land recovery.

Implementing conclusions from the Government Inspectorate and Party Committee directives, the HCM City People’s Committee issued Decision No. 70/2025/QĐ-UBND amending regulations on compensation and resettlement support in Thủ Thiêm. City leaders have affirmed that each remaining case will be reviewed individually to ensure lawful and legitimate rights.

Following the decision, An Khánh Ward coordinated with Thủ Đức’s Compensation Board to accelerate implementation.

To date, 2,019 out of 2,391 eligible files have been processed, or 84.44 per cent.

Beyond compensation and resettlement, the city has rolled out various policies to help residents stabilise their lives, change occupations, and even seek overseas employment under licenced-labour export programmes.

These include vocational training, job placement support and preferential loans.

Recently, the city approved a plan to merge the Job Creation Support Fund for land-recovered residents into the broader Job Creation Loan Fund to consolidate resources, improve efficiency, expand access to loans and simplify procedures.

Under the policy, affected residents are entitled to vocational training and job support for up to five years from the date of land recovery, including funded training courses, travel and meal allowances, free career counselling, preferential loans and full financial support for overseas employment under labour contracts.

“This is a very humane policy, reflecting the care of the Party and the State for people affected by development projects,” Nguyễn Văn Hùng, a resident of Phước Long Ward, said.

At the grassroots level, An Khánh Ward People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Thanh Trung said local authorities pay special attention to difficult cases.

In addition to citywide policies, the ward mobilises available resources to support residents facing hardship, while encouraging participation in vocational training, job transition programmes and business loans.

From the practical implementation of urban upgrading projects and social security policies, the city continues to address challenges under the principle of putting residents at the centre.

By confronting historical difficulties with sincerity, dialogue and a receptive attitude, the city is strengthening public trust and social consensus, laying a solid foundation for the next phase of development. — VNS