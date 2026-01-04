Traffic accidents drop 25.45% on last day of New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — The number of traffic accidents nationwide on January 4 (the final day of the New Year holiday) fell by more than 25 per cent compared with the same day last year, reflecting positive results from traffic safety enforcement efforts, though violations remained high with over 12,000 cases handled.

A total of 41 traffic accidents were recorded nationwide on the day, leaving 19 people dead and 30 others injured, with estimated property losses of VNĐ212.5 million (US$8,079), according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

Compared with the same day in 2025, the number of fatalities dropped by 11, or 36.67 per cent. The number of injured, however, increased slightly by one person, or 3.45 per cent.

All traffic accidents reported on the day occurred on roadways, with no incidents recorded on rail or inland waterway routes.

During the peak campaign to ensure traffic order and safety, police forces nationwide inspected and dealt with 12,303 traffic violations. Authorities temporarily impounded 107 automobiles, 4,196 motorcycles and 148 other vehicles; revoked 486 driving licences; and deducted points from 2,227 licences. — VNA/VNS