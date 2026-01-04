Nội Bài airport hits record international arrivals on final day of New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — The Nội Bài International Airport handled around 115,000 passengers on January 4, the final day of the New Year holiday, hitting the peak of the four-day travel period.

Of these, international traffic reached 50,000 passengers - a record high - with 330 flights, while domestic traffic was estimated at around 65,000 passengers on 320 flights.

Over the New Year holiday, the airport’s passenger traffic was estimated to have risen 5–10 per cent above normal.

It said the year 2025 continued to see strong recovery and growth among established domestic carriers such as Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways, while also marking the market entry of Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA).

On the international network, the 2025 winter schedule showed steady growth, with many new carriers launching routes to Hà Nội, including Hainan Airlines, Shandong Airlines, Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and Spring Airlines. In addition, many existing airlines also increased their flight frequencies. — VNA/VNS