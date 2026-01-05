Book on Vietnamese NA's 80-year history debuts

HÀ NỘI — A new book chronicling eight decades of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) was unveiled in Hà Nội on Monday, timed to the 80th anniversary of the nation's first general election (January 6) and in the run-up to the 14th National Party Congress.

The volume, titled “80 Years of Vietnamese NA – Historical Milestones,” was jointly released by the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the National Assembly Office.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định proposed deeper ties between the two sides, including the publication of the revised and expanded second edition of the full collection of NA documents ahead of the NA’s 85th anniversary. He further suggested distributing the publishing house’s titles to deputies at each NA session.

Director and Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house Assoc. Prof Vũ Trọng Lâm said the book retraces an 80-year legislative path shaped by brainpower, resolve, dedication and an enduring aspiration to serve the people, fuel sustainable national development and secure a better future for generations to come.

He called it a meticulously compiled work of significant political, historical and practical value, vividly capturing the legislature’s evolution through various revolutionary phases.

The book is divided into two main sections. The first, “President Hồ Chí Minh and the NA”, focuses on the leader's foundational role in creating a rule-of-law state and the NA, with special attention to electoral work.

The second, “80 Years of Vietnamese NA (1946–2026)”, delivers an in-depth review of its 15 terms, spotlighting pivotal milestones and achievements and reaffirming its important role and contributions to the struggle for national liberation, construction, defence and development.

Publishing house officials conferred the insignia “For the Party and State cause of publishing theoretical and political books,” while NA leaders handed out certificates of merit from the NA Standing Committee and the Chairperson of the NA Office to teams and individuals recognised for exceptional efforts in the book's research, compilation and release. — VNA/VNS