HCM City pilots drone delivery under controlled sandbox programme

HCM CITY — HCM City on Monday (January 5) launched its first pilot programme using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for goods delivery, marking a new step toward applying drone technology in urban logistics and exploring longer-distance routes such as Cần Giờ–Vũng Tàu.

The trial is jointly organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board and technology firms Saolatek, Real-time Robotics Việt Nam and Di Động Việt, under a controlled “sandbox” mechanism approved by the municipal People’s Council.

The programme aims to create a real-world testing environment for emerging technologies with high application potential, while ensuring strict compliance with aviation safety, national security and airspace management regulations.

The drone flights are conducted under a permit granted by the Operations Department of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, valid throughout 2026.

Phạm Huỳnh Quang Hiếu, deputy director of the city Department of Science and Technology, said the pilot will help authorities and businesses assess the feasibility of UAVs in postal services, urban logistics, and short-distance goods distribution.

“The trials focus on evaluating operational safety, stability and efficiency, as well as coordination between State agencies and enterprises in real operating conditions,” Hiếu said.

The results would serve as a basis for proposing policies and technical standards for wider deployment, he said.

Two delivery scenarios were demonstrated during the January 5 trial at Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

In the first, a drone developed by Saolatek autonomously delivered a single parcel over a distance of about 200m, with flight data and images transmitted in real time via a 5G-enabled camera.

In the second, a UAV from Real-time Robotics Việt Nam completed a multi-point delivery mission, carrying several items and dropping them off at pre-programmed locations along a route of more than 400m before returning safely to its take-off point.

Lương Việt Quốc, founder of Real-time Robotics Việt Nam, said the multi-point delivery scenario demonstrated the flexibility of domestically developed UAV systems in handling different payloads and delivery requirements within a single flight.

“The trial provided valuable data on autonomous navigation accuracy, payload management and system reliability in an urban testing environment, which would help the company further refine its technology for real-world logistics applications,” he said.

Close coordination with regulatory agencies under the sandbox framework was a critical factor, ensuring that innovation could move forward while meeting strict safety and airspace management standards, he said.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board, said deploying UAVs in urban logistics posed significant technological and airspace safety challenges, making controlled trials essential.

“Practical data from these pilot programmes will help refine policies and prepare for subsequent phases,” he noted.

City authorities said that if the programme proves successful, HCM City plans to expand drone delivery trials to longer routes, including a potential Cần Giờ–Vũng Tàu corridor, as early as the first quarter of 2026.

The initiative is part of the city’s broader strategy to promote smart logistics, support e-commerce and develop a low-altitude economy, while enabling domestic enterprises to gradually master UAV technologies and enhance innovation capacity. — VNS