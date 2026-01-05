State President approves two Tết gift levels for revolution contributors

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday signed a decision approving cash gifts for people with meritorious service to the revolution on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, with two levels set at VNĐ600,000 (nearly US$23) and VNĐ300,000 per person.

Under Decision No. 01/QĐ-CTN, the gift level of VNĐ600,000 will be presented to individuals who participated in revolutionary activities before January 1, 1945 and are receiving monthly allowances; those engaging in revolutionary activities from January 1, 1945 until the August Revolution of 1945 and are receiving monthly allowances; Heroic Vietnamese Mothers receiving monthly preferential allowances; Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and Labour Heroes during the resistance wars who are receiving monthly allowances.

Also entitled to VNĐ600,000 are war invalids, beneficiaries with similar status, type-B war invalids and sick soldiers with a working capacity loss of 81 per cent or higher who are receiving monthly allowances; persons who participated in resistance activities and were exposed to toxic chemicals with a working capacity loss of 81 per cent or higher who are receiving monthly allowances; and those who assisted the revolution and are receiving monthly caregiving allowances.

Relatives of martyrs who are receiving monthly survivor allowances, as well as relatives of two or more martyrs who are receiving monthly survivor allowances, will also receive a gift valued at VNĐ600,000.

Meanwhile, the VNĐ300,000 gift level applies to war invalids, beneficiaries with similar status, type-B war invalids and sick soldiers with an impairment rate of 80 per cent or below who are receiving monthly allowances. This group also includes war invalids receiving working capacity loss benefits; people exposed to toxic chemicals with an impairment rate of 80 per cent or below; and individuals who took part in revolutionary activities, resistance wars, national defence or international missions and were imprisoned or exiled by the enemy, and who are currently receiving monthly allowances.

Those who rendered meritorious assistance to the revolution and are receiving monthly allowances and representatives of martyrs’ relatives, or those who worship martyrs (in cases the martyrs have no surviving relatives), are entitled to the VNĐ300,000 gift.

Funding for the gifts will come from the State budget plan for 2026, according to the decision. — VNA/VNS