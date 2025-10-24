75 Years on the Czech-Vietnamese relations are experiencing a highly dynamic period

On the occasion of Czech National Day on October 28, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Việt Nam, Hynek Kmoníček, reflected on the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

This year marks a significant milestone in Czech-Vietnamese relations. The Czech Republic and Việt Nam proudly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, a bond that has endured since 1950.

As the Czech Republic prepares to commemorate National Day on October 28, I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey our two nations have shared and to highlight the promising future ahead.

The long-term commitment of both countries to nurturing our relationship was reaffirmed in January this year, when we elevated our ties to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

This agreement is a significant milestone, as Việt Nam has signed such documents with only a select group of its closest partners.

The elevation of our relations was finalised during the official visit of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Prague, highlighting the depth of mutual trust and shared vision between our two nations.

Our partnership is also reflected in the impressive growth of economic cooperation. In just a few years, bilateral trade has expanded from US$1 billion to an impressive $4.5 billion today, and these figures continue to rise.

Czech companies are actively investing in Việt Nam across a range of sectors, including energy, manufacturing and food production.

These investments are not only boosting economic growth but also creating new opportunities for innovation and cooperation.

Equally encouraging has been the recent increase in Vietnamese investments in the Czech Republic.

This development is warmly welcomed as a sign of reciprocity and shared confidence in the strength of our partnership.

Yet the relationship between our countries cannot be measured by political and economic achievements alone.

At its core, it is built on enduring people-to-people ties and cultural exchange.

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, now numbering nearly 70,000 people, is an essential bridge between our nations.

Having been present for three generations, this vibrant community has become an integral part of Czech society, enriching our culture and contributing to our economy.

At the same time, most members of this community have maintained close connections with Việt Nam and many use these bonds to build businesses and facilitate investment in their country of origin.

Their dual role as citizens of the Czech Republic and friends of Việt Nam embodies the very best of our bilateral relationship.

Another important dimension of our partnership lies in the field of security and defence cooperation.

Both the Czech Republic and Việt Nam share a strong commitment to international law, peace and stability. In recent years, our cooperation in this area has deepened significantly.

The Czech Republic, with its long-standing tradition and expertise in the defence industry, stands ready to support the needs of our Vietnamese partners.

A particularly proud moment for us came this year when, during Việt Nam’s Independence Day celebrations on September 2, Czech-made L-39NG aircraft of the Vietnamese Air Force participated in the military parade.

This was not only a demonstration of our industrial cooperation but also a symbol of the growing trust and collaboration between our nations in safeguarding peace and security.

As we look to the future, the Czech Republic and Việt Nam stand on solid ground – united by shared values, mutual respect and a common aspiration for prosperity and stability.

The achievements of the past 75 years are a testament to what we can accomplish together, and the new framework of Strategic Partnership offers a clear path forward for even greater cooperation.

On this Czech National Day, it is with pride and optimism that we celebrate not only our own national achievements but also the enduring friendship with Việt Nam, a partnership that continues to flourish and inspire. — VNS