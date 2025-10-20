Hanoi Convention creates global legal framework in combating cybercimes

The upcoming signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, known as the Hanoi Convention, is set to boost international collaboration and strengthen the security of global cyberspace. Speaking to Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the 2025 Cybersecurity Student Competition, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Triệu Mạnh Tùng, Deputy Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, highlighted the significance of this move.

Given the growing threats cybercrime poses to national and global security, how do you assess the upcoming signing of the Hanoi Convention in Hà Nội?

On October 25–26, Việt Nam will welcome the United Nations Secretary-General, representatives from over 100 countries and territories, and around 100 organisations, agencies and journalists to witness the Opening for the Signature of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội.

This event is significant as the name Hà Nội (Việt Nam) will be inscribed in a global legal document — the Hanoi Convention Against Cybercrime. The convention has attracted widespread attention, as cybercrime increasingly threatens the security and safety of nations worldwide.

Countries around the world will jointly shoulder the responsibility of combating cybercrime. This is a mandatory requirement in the digital age, where no nation can fight this battle alone.

The signing of the Hanoi Convention demonstrates Việt Nam’s proactive engagement in crime prevention programmes in general and cybercrime prevention in particular. It also highlights Việt Nam’s active participation in discussions and the development of the convention’s content over the past five years. At the same time, it recognises the country’s contributions, efforts and credibility, as the United Nations chose Việt Nam as the venue for the signing of the Hanoi Convention.

This event carries broader significance, helping raise public awareness about cybersecurity, encouraging individuals to protect themselves against cybercrime, and equipping them with the knowledge to engage in a safe and healthy digital environment. It also creates opportunities for Việt Nam to build an independent cybersecurity industry and gradually enter the global market.

Through the signing of the Hanoi Convention, Việt Nam will be better positioned to engage in international cooperation, exchange information, transfer data tools and electronic evidence, and participate in training and capacity-building activities. This will enhance Việt Nam’s capacity to contribute to global efforts to combat cybercrime.

What is the significance of the Hanoi Convention for Việt Nam in combating transnational cybercrime?

By participating in the signing of the Hanoi Convention, many countries aim to establish genuine international cooperation in crime prevention and enforcement. The convention provides a legal framework that enables law enforcement agencies across nations to exchange case files, documents and data evidence, especially electronic data, as a basis for prosecuting criminal cases. It also facilitates coordination in apprehending and extraditing individuals who exploit one country’s territory to commit high-tech crimes or online fraud targeting another country.

This is a critical and urgent necessity, as cybercrime knows no borders and perpetrators can use the digital infrastructure of one country to launch attacks on another. The Hanoi Convention therefore serves as a fundamental and essential foundation for future efforts to combat and address this type of crime.

As you mentioned, this is an opportunity for Việt Nam to develop its cybersecurity industry, although the country still lacks sufficient human resources. One of the side events accompanying the signing of the Hanoi Convention is the 2025 Cybersecurity Student Competition. In your opinion, what significance does this activity hold for workforce development?

With the current strong push for digital transformation, cybersecurity has become critically important. It is one of the pillars of digital transformation. The 2025 Cybersecurity Student Competition is highly significant, attracting participation from numerous universities and students, with 327 teams and a total of 1,265 contestants.

This is a valuable opportunity to identify and recruit young talents and future experts to support the development of Việt Nam’s cybersecurity industry; to protect the nation’s critical information infrastructure, as well as the systems of agencies, organisations and individuals; and ultimately to contribute to building a safe and healthy cyberspace.

Moreover, the competition’s wide-reaching impact delivers a positive message, encouraging young people to pursue careers in cybersecurity. It also raises awareness of the risks and challenges in cyberspace, helping foster a culture of safe and responsible behaviour in the digital environment. — VNS