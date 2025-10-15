Việt Nam's UNHRC re-election shows global trust in human rights push: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026–2028 term with the highest vote count in the Asia-Pacific group underscores global confidence in the country’s policies and its 80-year journey of independence and 40 years of reforms, particularly in ensuring human rights, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang told the press on Wednesday.

Giang said the result attests to Việt Nam's relentless efforts to safeguard independence, freedom and national unity, while maintaining an environment of peace, stability, security and safety in which people are placed at the centre of all policies and guidelines, serving as both the driver and goal of development. It also underscores the country’s determination to ensure no one is left behind, allowing citizens to fully benefit from progress in sustainable development, education, healthcare, digital transformation and green transition.

The re-election also acknowledges Việt Nam's active role in the UN, with human rights as a key pillar. Marking its third UNHRC term, Việt Nam has served on numerous important UN bodies covering peace, security, socio-economic issues, Giang noted.

He reiterated Việt Nam's consistent stance that protecting human rights is the first and foremost responsibility of each state, while advocating for dialogue, mutual understanding, and shared values. The country supports advancing universal values of human rights to ensure every individual and nation enjoys basic rights and lives in a peaceful, stable, secure, green, clean and prosperous world.

Giang attributed the election outcome to two key factors. First, Việt Nam's achievements over eight decades of independence and four decades of reform have elevated its global standing to unprecedented levels, with citizens now enjoying the most comprehensive civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to live in peace and independence, access knowledge and innovation, and fully realise their potential.

Second, Việt Nam's sound foreign policy has forged diplomatic ties with all UN member states and built a network of strategic and comprehensive partnerships, earning broad trust and support. Coordinated diplomatic efforts by various ministries and agencies were also instrumental, with 180 countries voting in favour of Việt Nam's candidacy.

Looking forward, Giang stressed the need to effectively enforce the Party and State’s human rights, economic, social, cultural, educational, health and digital transformation policies to ensure citizens reap the benefits from an era of prosperity. Through this, Việt Nam aims to extend these efforts globally.

Amid geopolitical tensions and value-based conflicts challenging multilateralism, Giang noted that the UN and UNHRC faces hurdles. Việt Nam, he said, bears a greater responsibility to play an active and constructive role in the UNHRC, promoting shared values, mutual understanding, and solidarity to advance universal human rights values.

To fulfill this role, he called for close coordination among ministries, agencies, and the public to ensure Việt Nam meets its noble, important and meaningful international responsibilities at the UNHRC. — VNA/VNS