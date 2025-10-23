Photo Hanoi ’25 brings global photography to the capital

HÀ NỘI — This November, the capital city will transform into a vibrant canvas of visual storytelling as Photo Hanoi ’25, the International Photography Biennale, returns for a month-long celebration of the art.

From November 1 to 30, art lovers, photography enthusiasts and curious passers-by alike will be treated to what organisers call 'a visual feast' – a city-wide showcase of exhibitions, workshops and creative encounters.

Held under the patronage of the Hà Nội People’s Committee and the French Embassy in Việt Nam, and co-organised by the French Institute in Việt Nam and the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, with support from the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội, the event aims to position Hà Nội as a dynamic hub for photography in Asia.

It also reflects the city’s growing stature as a member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, committed to nurturing cultural innovation and exchange.

This year’s edition brings together over 170 artists, photographers, curators and experts from 21 countries, in collaboration with 25 specialised institutions. Across more than 20 venues throughout the city, the public will have access to 22 free exhibitions – both solo and group – alongside 29 parallel events including talks, workshops, art tours, book launches, film screenings and portfolio reviews.

Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, Bạch Liên Hương, described the event as “a collaborative effort, synergy, and connection among organisations, units, and individuals both domestically and internationally, with the aim of bringing high-quality art closer to photography enthusiasts, the public, and tourists”.

The biennale is not only a platform for showcasing talent but also a rare opportunity for the Vietnamese photography community to engage directly with international peers.

“Photo Hanoi ’25 stands as a major collaborative initiative – the result of strong synergy among institutions, organisations, and individuals from Việt Nam and abroad,” said Eric Soulier, Director of the French Institute in Việt Nam.

“All share the same ambition – to make photography more accessible and to celebrate its richness with both art lovers and the general public.”

Among the participating artists are renowned names such as Jean-François Spricigo, Andy Soloman, Bert Danckaert, Birgit Kleber, O'se Brendan, Yuki Tawada, Catherine Karnow, José Manuel Ballester, David van Dartel, Štěpánka Stein, Tony Noël, Antoine d'Agata and Francesco Chiot.

Some have longstanding ties to Việt Nam; others bring perspectives shaped by backgrounds in architecture, painting, or philosophy – enriching the dialogue between disciplines.

The exhibitions span a wide thematic range, from historical memory to urban landscapes, and tackle pressing global issues such as climate change and the human-nature relationship.

Highlights include Vertical Landscapes, a collaborative display by European and Vietnamese photographers, with works thoughtfully arranged around Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

At Diên Hồng Garden, a group of young Southeast Asian photographers presents a compelling visual narrative on the impact of climate change.

Two exhibitions invite visitors to step back in time. One, displayed on the walls of the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám, features rare photographs capturing the Hương Examination at the close of the 19th century – an interprovincial academic contest once held every three years to select learned individuals for official posts. The other, hosted at the French Embassy, offers a glimpse into everyday life in Việt Nam during the 1970s and 1980s.

Beyond the exhibitions, Photo Hanoi ’25 offers a rich programme of hands-on activities. Workshops, talks and portfolio reviews are tailored especially for emerging photographers seeking to refine their artistic voice, build professional networks, and access regional and international markets. These sessions also provide a valuable space for feedback and mentorship from curators, experts, and the public.

Adding to the immersive experience are parallel events that celebrate photography as a tactile, process-driven art form. Visitors can explore vintage techniques such as wet plate collodion, lumen printing, and handmade photobook creation.

From crafting images with antique cameras to experimenting with analogue processes, the public is invited not just to observe, but to participate – to engage with photography as a living, accessible, and culturally embedded practice.

As Hà Nội opens its doors to the world through the lens of photography, Photo Hanoi '25 promises not only to enrich the city's cultural landscape but also to deepen its global connections – one frame at a time.