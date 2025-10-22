Hương Sơn's vision for tourism growth through digital transformation

HÀ NỘI Famous for its national relics and scenic beauty, especially the iconic Hương Pagoda, Hương Sơn Commune has long struggled to turn its cultural wealth into lasting prosperity.

Now, the locality aims to become a tourism and service hub in south-western Hà Nội, anchored by two strategies: digital transformation and the development of cultural industries.

Covering around 69sq.km and home to more than 52,600 residents, Hương Sơn boasts deep-rooted traditions and distinctive cultural values centred around Hương Pagoda.

The site features a network of pagodas, caves and valleys tied to Buddhist beliefs, with festivals held from January to March on the lunar calendar. Yet, this potential has remained largely untapped for years.

Vương Trọng Đạo, vice chairman of the Hương Sơn Commune People’s Committee, said Hương Pagoda was designated a special national relic in 2017 and is set to be recognised as a city-level tourist area by 2024. Despite this, visitor numbers have fluctuated.

In 2024, the site welcomed nearly 931,000 visitors, a 17 per cent decline from the previous year. However, in the first seven months of 2025, it attracted 866,000 visitors – 93 per cent of the previous year’s total – and is expected to surpass 1.2 million by year-end, a possible 30 per cent rise. International arrivals also surged from 2,500 in 2023 to 6,000 in 2024, with 4,500 already recorded in the first half of 2025.

Despite these encouraging signs, Đạo acknowledged several challenges: “Traffic infrastructure is fragmented, with many roads in disrepair and limited docking facilities. Tourism offerings are monotonous, promotional efforts lack professionalism and accommodation and culinary services fail to stand out. The local community has not yet adapted to modern service trends.”

Trần Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, shared similar concerns.

“Hương Pagoda possesses great value but lacks unique experiential offerings. We need to diversify into night tourism, craft village experiences and integrate spirituality with ecological tourism," he said.

"Additionally, improving service quality – from boat crews to management – is essential for professionalising our destination’s image and catering to diverse customer groups.”

Tourism businesses also stress the importance of upgrading facilities and introducing new products, such as river-based activities and traditional cultural performances, to attract visitors and enrich their experiences.

Digital Revival

Hương Sơn aims to evolve into a rich and civilised countryside, with tourism and services as its key economic drivers.

Trần Đức Hải, chairman of the People's Council (Assembly) of Hương Sơn, said: “Digital transformation in management and operations, combined with the development of cultural industries, will create unique tourism offerings like night tours, craft village experiences and ecological tourism. This approach will establish Hương Sơn as a tourism and service centre in southern Hà Nội, preserving heritage while fostering socio-economic growth.”

The commune is actively working with city departments to implement a comprehensive plan aimed at preserving and enhancing its historical relics and landscapes. This initiative addresses critical infrastructure needs, manages resident relocations from conservation areas and develops varied tourism products, including spiritual, ecological and recreational experiences. These efforts aim to position Hương Sơn as a national tourist area and a potential UNESCO World Heritage site.

In parallel, Hương Sơn is advancing its digital infrastructure by providing free Wi-Fi at tourist sites and employing digital technologies for festival management, product traceability and cashless transactions. The commune also promotes its signature agricultural products, such as Hương Tích apricot wine and cassava, through festivals and initiatives that combine agriculture with tourism.

Developing the cultural industry is crucial for Hương Sơn’s differentiation. By introducing unique tourism experiences such as night tours, craft village activities and cultural performances, the commune aims to extend visitor stays and attract a broader demographic, including international travellers and youth.

Improving service quality and professionalising its image through digital platforms will be essential for Hương Sơn to achieve its ambition of becoming a premier tourism and service centre in the capital. VNS