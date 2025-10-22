Cà Mau Crab Festival: enhancing brand and developing sustainable tourism

CÀ MAU — The Cà Mau Crab Festival, themed 'Cà Mau Crab: Forest Aroma - Sea Flavour', will officially take place on November 16 - 22.

According to Lê Văn Sử, Vice Chairman of the Cà Mau Provincial People's Committee, this large-scale event aims to honour local products, affirm the brand’s position and create momentum for economic and tourism development.

The festival is expected to not only promote and enhance the Cà Mau Crab brand but also showcase the unique culinary cultural values and OCOP (One Commune One Product) products of the province.

The festival will feature a diverse and engaging series of activities, including exhibition spaces, trade exhibitions, forums and specialised seminars as well as a variety of cultural, sports and tourism events.

The Cà Mau Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism reports that preparations are in full swing, including plans for the 'Đờn ca tài tử' (Southern Amateur Music) Festival, a culinary space dedicated to crab dishes, sightseeing tours and the Cà Mau Marathon 2025.

A promotional event called 'Hello Cà Mau', will be held in HCM City on November 13 - 15, to help generate interest in the festival.

Sử emphasised that the festival serves not only to honour typical products but also to demonstrate the region's vision for sustainable development and international integration. Through this event, Cà Mau aims to affirm its brand and enhance the status of crabs, which are a source of pride for the southernmost part of the country.

In Cà Mau, crabs rank second only to shrimp as one of the province's two main aquatic products. The province has received a geographical indication certificate, an important legal tool for managing and promoting its brand in both domestic and international markets.

With suitable soil and water resources, Cà Mau's crab farming area is projected to reach 252,000ha by 2024, yielding over 25,200 tons. The province aims to become the largest crab farming centre in the country, targeting a total output of approximately 40,000 tons by 2030.

To achieve this goal, securing a stable output is crucial. Recently, nearly 20 co-operatives signed cooperation agreements to purchase Cà Mau Crab with Thanh Niên Global Trading Joint Stock Company. This strategic partnership aims to meet the demands of major export markets like China and Singapore, gradually enhancing the crab industry's production chain.

Beyond its economic value, the Cà Mau Crab Festival also seeks to position the tourism brand in a way that harmonises with nature.

Cà Mau boasts a diverse ecosystem, with nearly 150,000ha of forest recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, alongside attractive destinations such as the Mũi Cà Mau National Tourist Area and U Minh Hạ National Park.

This rich natural heritage provides a solid foundation for developing unique, unparalleled tourism products that appeal strongly to visitors. - VNS