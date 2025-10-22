Huế launches mural road promoting plastic waste reduction

HUẾ — The Cư Lạc - Ngư Mỹ Thạnh mural road for plastic reduction in Ngư Mỹ Thạnh Village, the central city of Huế, is a highlight in the local journey toward building a green, clean, and eco-friendly community-based tourism.

Part of the project “Huế – A Plastic Smart City in Central Việt Nam,” funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Norway through WWF-Việt Nam, the mural road was created by young artists, volunteers, and residents. Ten vibrant murals depict the daily life of Tam Giang Lagoon fishermen, the region’s unique ecological landscape, and messages about environmental protection, plastic waste reduction, and the promotion of sustainable living.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on October 21, project manager Hoàng Ngọc Tường Vân emphasised that the road symbolises the joint efforts of authorities, residents, and visitors in building a sustainable tourism destination. Following completion, it will be preserved and protected by the community and tourists as part of the beautiful fishing village’s shared memory.

The Ngư Mỹ Thạnh - Cồn Tộc plastic reduction tourism site was launched in early 2025. Here, eight local tourism businesses have committed to minimising plastic waste in their operations. They have been provided with initial support of glass water bottles, water filtration systems, plastic-reduction-facility signs, and waste separation bins to standardise and sustain the model.

In addition, the Huế Tourism College has partnered with travel agencies to design eco-tours to the site, focusing on plastic reduction. — VNA/VNS