Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Huế launches mural road promoting plastic waste reduction

October 22, 2025 - 12:27
The Ngư Mỹ Thạnh - Cồn Tộc plastic reduction tourism site was launched in early 2025. Here, eight local tourism businesses have committed to minimising plastic waste in their operations.
A part of the Cư Lạc - Ngư Mỹ Thạnh mural road for plastic reduction in Ngư Mỹ Thạnh Village in the central city of Huế.— VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The Cư Lạc - Ngư Mỹ Thạnh mural road for plastic reduction in Ngư Mỹ Thạnh Village, the central city of Huế, is a highlight in the local journey toward building a green, clean, and eco-friendly community-based tourism.

Part of the project “Huế – A Plastic Smart City in Central Việt Nam,” funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Norway through WWF-Việt Nam, the mural road was created by young artists, volunteers, and residents. Ten vibrant murals depict the daily life of Tam Giang Lagoon fishermen, the region’s unique ecological landscape, and messages about environmental protection, plastic waste reduction, and the promotion of sustainable living.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on October 21, project manager Hoàng Ngọc Tường Vân emphasised that the road symbolises the joint efforts of authorities, residents, and visitors in building a sustainable tourism destination. Following completion, it will be preserved and protected by the community and tourists as part of the beautiful fishing village’s shared memory.

The Ngư Mỹ Thạnh - Cồn Tộc plastic reduction tourism site was launched in early 2025. Here, eight local tourism businesses have committed to minimising plastic waste in their operations. They have been provided with initial support of glass water bottles, water filtration systems, plastic-reduction-facility signs, and waste separation bins to standardise and sustain the model.

In addition, the Huế Tourism College has partnered with travel agencies to design eco-tours to the site, focusing on plastic reduction. — VNA/VNS 

Thừa Thiên Huế Huế tourism destination travel art

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam promotes itself as friendly destination for Chinese tourists

China remains Việt Nam's top outbound tourist market, with over 5.8 million visitors annually, accounting for around 30  per cent of international arrivals to Việt Nam. In 2024, nearly 3.74 million Chinese tourists visited Việt Nam, recovering over 64  per cent of pre-COVID levels, with nearly 3.9 million arrivals in the first nine months of this year.
Life & Style

Winter flavours of Hà Nội captivate travellers

As the cold season settles over the capital, more visitors are being drawn to Hà Nội’s winter charm — from the delicate scent of white daisies drifting through the streets to the inviting warmth of local dishes that tell stories of tradition, comfort and love.
Life & Style

Party General Secretary attends special concert in Finland

For more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Finland have jointly written a very special cooperation story – from a development assistance supplier and recipient into equal partners together working towards a green and innovative future.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom