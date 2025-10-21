Đồng Nai explores wild elephant-watching tourism

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai is launching wild elephant-watching tours as part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable tourism and wildlife conservation.

Vice Chairwoman of the Đồng Nai Provincial People's Committee, Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, has tasked relevant departments with studying the feasibility of the project and advising on how to attract investors.

The proposed initiative would be based at the Đồng Nai Nature and Cultural Conservation Area and aims not only to enhance tourism offerings but also to generate revenue for reinvestment and improve the elephants’ habitat.

Recognising the potential of this direction, the province has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to lead coordination efforts with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Department of Justice, elephant conservation experts, and other stakeholders.

These groups will review existing legal frameworks, assess the current habitat conditions and evaluate the success of similar models both in Việt Nam and abroad. Once consensus is reached, they will submit recommendations to the provincial government for further action.

The idea was first proposed by the Đồng Nai Nature and Cultural Conservation Area, which requested approval to seek investment for the project. The goal is to create favourable conditions for reinvestment and to restore and enhance the elephants’ dedicated habitat.

Đồng Nai is home to Việt Nam’s second-largest population of wild elephants, with an estimated herd of 25 to 27 individuals, including calves. These elephants roam across forested areas within Cát Tiên National Park, the Đồng Nai Nature and Cultural Conservation Area and the La Ngà Forestry One-Member Limited Liability Company. — VNS