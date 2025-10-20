Liên Bỉnh Phát makes Vietnamese cinema history

HONG KONG — Vietnamese actor Liên Bỉnh Phát has captured the spotlight across Việt Nam and China after winning Best Leading Actor at the Golden Bell Awards, Taiwan’s most prestigious entertainment accolade, often described as the 'Emmy of Asia.'

Phát’s victory is not only a personal triumph but also a historic milestone for Vietnamese cinema, marking the first time a Vietnamese artist has been honoured on the Golden Bell stage in its 60-year history.

His role in the Vietnam-Taiwan co-production TV series The Outlaw Doctor has propelled him to new heights in his acting career, leaving a lasting impression on industry professionals and international audiences alike.

Phát played Phạm Văn Ninh, a Vietnamese doctor practising in Taiwan (China), navigating conflicts between professional ethics and the harsh realities of life abroad. Through his nuanced performance, controlled emotions, and profound ability to convey inner turmoil, he successfully captured the loneliness, struggles and humanity of his character. The judging panel praised his portrayal as a compelling transformation, demonstrating remarkable maturity and an exceptional drive for growth in a young Asian artist.

The China Times called Phát the 'Tony Leung of Việt Nam,' referring to the legendary Chinese actor with numerous international awards. Marie Claire Taiwan and several other major news outlets in Taiwan (China) also hailed Liên Bỉnh Phát’s achievements as 'unprecedented.'

On receiving the award, Phát said: "I see this as a reward for my long journey and for everyone who has always believed in and supported me. More than anything, I feel a greater responsibility as a Vietnamese artist to share our stories and spirit with the world."

The actor donated a portion of his prize to a fund supporting migrant workers in Taiwan, as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity with those living far from home. This meaningful action received enthusiastic praise from the online community, with many dubbing him the 'new pride of Vietnamese artists' – not only for his talent but also for his compassionate heart.

The 35-year-old actor rose to fame after the acclaimed project Song Lang (The Tap Box), directed by Leon Quang Lê. The film tells the unusual story of a young cải lương (reformed opera) performer amid the intense competition and decline of various art forms.

Regarded as a fresh and distinctive face in Vietnamese cinema, Phát was then invited to participate in several television and film projects, including Quý Cô Thừa Kế (The Heiress), Ngôi Nhà Bươm Bướm (The Butterfly House), Điên Tối (Crazy Darkness), Hậu Duệ Mặt Trời (Descendants of the Sun), and Không Lối Thoát (No Way Out).

Phát has also participated in numerous entertainment and reality television programmes, most notably Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me by Fire), where he showcased another artistic facet through his singing and dancing talents. Currently, he has his own YouTube channel where he shares his favourite songs and covers.

Following his resounding victory at the Golden Bell Awards, Phát continues to solidify his status as a powerhouse actor with two new film projects – Quán Kỳ Nam (Kỳ Nam Inn), an artistic collaboration with director Leon Lê, and Bẫy Tiền (Money Trap), a psychological crime thriller exploring the theme about high-tech fraud. These roles promise to present Phát with new challenges, ranging from deep emotional complexity to dynamic action, showcasing his versatility and relentless desire to explore the art of acting. VNS