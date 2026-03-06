Four Hà Nội craft villages join global creative crafts network

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has further affirmed its status as Việt Nam’s largest craft village hub as four of its traditional villages have been officially recognised as members of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities by the World Crafts Council (WCC).

According to the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, the capital currently has about 1,350 craft villages and villages with traditional trades, including 337 recognised by the municipal People’s Committee. Beyond their role in promoting rural economic development, these craft villages also help preserve and promote the distinctive cultural heritage of the capital.

In 2025, two of Hà Nội’s well-known craft villages, Bát Tràng pottery village and Vạn Phúc silk village, were recognised by the WCC as official members of the global network. Both are iconic craft brands with long histories, producing items of high technical and artistic quality that are popular in both domestic and international markets.

In February 2026, the WCC continued its evaluation and decided to recognise two additional Hà Nội craft villages, including Chuyên Mỹ, known for mother of pearl inlay, and Sơn Động, famous for traditional handicrafts, as official members of the network.

With four of the 73 craft villages worldwide listed in the network, Hà Nội has become the first and only locality in Việt Nam to achieve this distinction.

The recognition is not only a source of pride for the capital but also creates opportunities to promote these craft villages globally, strengthen international connections, and support their sustainable development in the process of global integration. — VNA/VNS