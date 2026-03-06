Japanese fusion band to make Việt Nam debut

HÀ NỘI — Japanese band Neo Japanesque will perform for the first time in Việt Nam at the Youth Theatre to highlight the similarities of sounds from Japan and the West.

The seven-member band, formed in 2012 in Nagoya, seamlessly blends traditional Japanese instruments with western music.

Their sound tells a vivid musical story where cultures meet, traditions evolve and new expressions are born. What sets Neo Japanesque apart are their powerful and dynamic live performances.

The striking combination of drums and traditional drums called taiko creates deep, resonant energy that immediately captivates audiences. Their original compositions balance tradition and innovation – featuring memorable melodies, electrifying guitar riffs, rich keyboard harmonies, and the hauntingly beautiful tones of bamboo flute shakuhachi and high-pitched transverse flute shinobue.

At two-day concerts, the band will perform their self-produced pieces and original rearrangements of J-POP songs such as Idol by Yoasobi and Zankyo Sanka by Aimer, alongside unexpected selections including a tango piece. Each arrangement showcases the band’s creativity and musical versatility offering audiences a fresh way to experience familiar favourites.

Adding to the excitement, Neo Japanesque will collaborate with the Vietnamese Hanuyo Yosakoi Team for a joint performance featuring Yosakoi, a vibrant Japanese festival dance that combines tradition with contemporary energy.

This unique stage will fuse the vibrant spirit of traditional Japanese folk music, the expressive tones of Japanese instruments, the contemporary edge of Western sounds and the energetic choreography of Việt Nam’s youth. The collaboration promises a powerful cultural exchange filled with rhythm, movement, and passion.

Founded in 2009, the Hanuyo Yosakoi Team brings together young people from various age groups and professions who share a common passion for yosakoi. Over 16 years of activity, Hanuyo has performed at numerous major cultural events both in Việt Nam and abroad, with nearly 80 active members.

Its yosakoi performances incorporate elements of Vietnamese culture such as the legend of Sơn Tinh and Thủy Tinh, traditional water puppetry, the hầu đồng ritual and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Through these works, the group aims to honour and promote distinctive Vietnamese cultural values through fresh and creative interpretations. In each performance, Hanuyo carefully researches and integrates materials such as costumes, music and props to express the Vietnamese spirit through a dance form originating from Japan.

Beyond this, with the goal of introducing Vietnamese culture to international audiences, Hanuyo has participated three times in Harajuku Super Yosakoi, one of the largest yosakoi festivals in Japan in 2017, 2019 and 2024.

Neo Japanesque has released four CD albums in the United States, successfully completed US tours and received enthusiastic acclaim from more than 20,000 audience members.

In addition, it has performed at Japan Expo in Thailand, held concerts in Taiwan (China) and presented a two-day solo concert at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

In Japan, the band has not only held their own solo concerts but also performed consecutively for five years at Nagoya Blue Note, leaving a strong mark on the music scene.

Since 2023, under the production of Tachikawa Naoki, Neo Japanesque has staged a special performance at Kanazawa Hokukoku Shimbun Hall, collaborating with SUGIZO, Noh master Hosho style Watanabe Junnosuke, and contemporary ballet dancer Nakamura Kana, creating significant attention.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm on March 6 and at 3pm on March 7 at Việt Nam Youth Theatre, 11 Ngô Thì Nhậm Street. — VNS