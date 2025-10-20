Railway tourism brings new momentum to Việt Nam's travel industry

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội 5 Cửa Ô (Hà Nội's Five Gates) train, also known as The Hà Nội Train, is drawing interest from visitors to the capital city, marking the first time a tourist train has been specially designed to showcase Hà Nội's culture through a railway journey.

Tào Đức Hiệp, Chairman of BHL Tourism and Trade Services JSC, said that inspired by the five historic gates of Hà Nội, this product aims to offer a heritage-themed experience on the Hà Nội–Từ Sơn (Bắc Ninh province) route. It connects the capital with nearby heritage sites, bringing visitors back to the unique cultural values of the Kinh Bắc area, dubbed the cradle of the Great Việt civilisation.

While many train routes previously served transportation needs, they are now part of integrated tourism products when combined with cultural exploration tours. Experiential tourism through transportation, including metro and railway systems, not only allows visitors to “move” with urban rail and inner-city trains but also enhances the utilisation of this mode of transport.

Hà Nội currently operates Metro Line 2A (Cát Linh – Hà Đông) and the elevated section of Metro Line 3 (Nhổn – Hà Nội Station). Two tourism products have been developed along these lines: “Hà Nội Metro Green Journey – Vạn Phúc Silk Village” and “Hà Nội Metro Green Journey – Temple of Literature – Phú Lương Depot.” These lines now serve not only as a means of transportation but also as cultural highlights connecting Hà Nội's famous tourist destinations.

According to Hiệp, Hà Nội Metro aims to develop distinctive tourism products for the capital, expanding connections with shopping, culinary, and accommodation sites so that visitors can stay outside the city centre at lower costs. The company is also developing apps and informational brochures, and has already introduced daily and weekly tickets to enhance the passenger experience.

For its part, the Việt Nam Railways Corporation has improved service quality by upgrading passenger carriages with modern, comfortable interiors such as semi-automatic doors, LED screens, free Wi-Fi, and contemporary designs that reflect the diverse architecture and culture of localities, enhancing the travel experience.

In addition, the railway sector has invested in high-quality train services such as SE19/20, SE21/22, the Hoa Phượng Đỏ (Flamboyant Flower) train, the Huế–Đà Nẵng Heritage train, the Sjourney trans-Việt Nam train, and the La Reine train on the Đà Lại–Trại Mát route. It has also introduced community charter carriages and the premium ‘The Vietage’ carriage on the Đà Nẵng–Quy Nhơn route, as well as offering all-inclusive rail tours to destinations such as Huế, Đà Nẵng, and Quảng Bình.

Hoàng Gia Khánh, General Director of the Việt Nam Railways Corporation, shared that these innovations not only increase revenue but also expand the customer base, building the Việt Nam Railways brand. In the near future, the sector will continue to cooperate with localities to develop more region-specific products and services to meet market demand and stimulate tourism.

In addition, beyond on-train experiences, it is also working with the tourism sector to enhance railway stops. Stations such as Long Biên, Gia Lâm, and Cổ Loa will be renovated into exhibition and cultural event spaces, while the Gia Lâm locomotive factory will be transformed into a railway museum. Through these initiatives, each station will serve as a stop and become a storytelling space, and each train as a way to experience the city’s distinct “heartbeat.” — VNA/VNS