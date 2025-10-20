Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2025 to be held in Đồng Mô

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 'Great Unity of Ethnic Groups – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week', aims to preserve and promote the tradition of national unity, honour the cultural heritage of Vietnamese ethnic groups.

It is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 23 at the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Đồng Mô, Đoài Phương Commune, Hà Nội, as announced by the Department of Culture of Việt Nam Ethnic Groups.

It also aims to enhance cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges and focus on spreading and promoting national cultural identity while honouring the unique identities of the 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups.

The event will enhance collaboration with local communities in preserving, maintaining, promoting national cultural heritage, as well as developing and tourism in the village.

Activities during the week will include exhibitions, cultural displays, re-enactments of unique ethnic festivals, folk music and dance performances, traditional costume showcases and sports competitions. Each experience aims to deepen visitors' understanding of solidarity, love for the homeland and national pride.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Đồng Mô, the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village serves as a 'common home' for the 54 ethnic groups of the country. It is not only a place for preserving and honouring national cultural identity but also a space for eco-tourism, relaxation, and unique cultural experiences.

According to Ngô Thị Hồng Thắm, Director of the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village, the village hosts numerous cultural activities regularly, along with special events each year, such as the Spring Colours in All Regions of the Country, the Central Highlands Gong Festival, the Katê Festival of the Chăm people and the Bunpimay Festival of the Lao community in Việt Nam. VNS