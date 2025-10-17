Việt Nam boosts tourism cooperation with RoK, Philippines

NINH BÌNH – The Department of Tourism and the Tourism Association of the northern province of Ninh Bình, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VTA), held a tourism business networking event on October 17 to promote cooperation between local travel companies and their partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines.

Speaking at the event, VTA Chairman Vũ Thế Bình said that Việt Nam is rising to become a strong and developed country, with tourism becoming a key sector of the national economy. The number of international visitors to Việt Nam has been increasing steadily, particularly from the RoK and the Philippines - two of the country’s most important markets.

To further expand these markets, the VTA has coordinated with localities to welcome delegations of Korean and Philippine travel enterprises to Việt Nam. These visits allow them to explore new tourism products, meet with Vietnamese businesses, and establish long-term partnerships built on openness, friendliness, and mutual benefit. Việt Nam also aims to boost outbound tourism to the RoK and the Philippines in the coming time.

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Bình provincial People’s Committee Tran Song Tùng stressed that Ninh Bình welcomes all investors and international organisations to visit, explore, and invest in various sectors, especially tourism, services, trade, and human resource development, with the goal of achieving effective and sustainable growth.

He added that the province is committed to supporting investors and creating the most favourable conditions for their projects. With its rich tourism resources, friendly people, and open investment environment, Ninh Bình is confident of becoming a safe, attractive, and reliable destination for both visitors and investors.

Ninh Bình boasts over 5,000 historical and cultural sites, including 10 national special relics and two UNESCO-recognised heritage sites. It is consistently ranked among the top 10 destinations in Việt Nam and has received multiple international awards, Tùng noted.

At the event, the VTA and the Philippine Travel Agencies Association signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen tourism promotion. Businesses from both sides also exchanged information and explored partnership opportunities.

In the first nine months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed 15.44 million international visitors, up 21.5 per cent year-on-year. Among them, tourist arrivals from the RoK reached 3.2 million, accounting for 21 per cent of the total, while visitors from the Philippines surged by a record 92.2 per cent to 337,000, making the country one of Việt Nam’s fastest-growing markets.

During the same period, Ninh Bình alone received nearly 17 million visitors, including 1.6 million foreigners, generating around VNĐ18 trillion (US$683.1 million) in revenue. VNA/VNS