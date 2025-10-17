‘Homeland in Our Hearts’ strikes a patriotic chord

HÀ NỘI — Striking a patriotic chord, the highly anticipated concert film ‘Tổ Quốc Trong Tim: The Concert Film’ (Homeland in Our Hearts) makes its nationwide theatrical debut today, bringing the explosive energy of a historic live performance to the big screen. With limited screenings across the country, the film invites audiences to relive one of the most emotionally charged cultural events of the year.

Originally staged in August at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội, the national concert Tổ Quốc Trong Tim marked the 80th anniversary of two pivotal milestones: the August Revolution (August 19) and Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2). The event drew a crowd of more than 50,000, all clad in red shirts emblazoned with yellow stars – an homage to the national flag. The moment they sang in unison the anthem ‘Tiến Quân Ca’ (The Marching Song) became a defining image of unity and pride.

Now reimagined for cinema, the film transforms those unforgettable scenes into a multi-sensory experience.

“Tổ Quốc Trong Tim: The Concert Film is not just a concert film,” said Lê Quốc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, which directed the production. “It is a heartfelt tribute to the homeland and the sacred values of the nation.”

Using advanced filming technology and international-standard surround sound, the film reconstructs the most powerful moments of the live show. The stage design – shaped like a ‘V’ to symbolise ‘Việt Nam’ and ‘Victory’ – is brought to life with sweeping aerial shots and intimate close-ups. Viewers will witness grand visuals of Mỹ Đình Stadium bathed in vibrant red, interwoven with emotional glimpses of artists and spectators alike. The result is a layered artistic space that feels both majestic and deeply personal.

Musically, the film presents a rich tapestry spanning revolutionary anthems, lyrical ballads and contemporary pop. Each piece is carefully arranged within a cinematic framework that celebrates Vietnamese cultural identity and the enduring spirit of national unity.

Audiences of all ages are welcome, and organisers encourage movie-goers to wear red shirts with yellow stars to turn theatres into a sea of patriotic colour. With tickets priced at VNĐ65,000, all proceeds will be donated to the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to support communities affected by recent storms and floods.

Co-produced by Sun Bright and distributed by CGV Vietnam, the film offers a rare chance to experience a 'concert within a cinema' – a fusion of live performance energy and cinematic storytelling that aims to stir hearts and unite millions. — VNS