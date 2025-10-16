Japan's autumn festival takes place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A festival will take place this weekend for everyone to experience the colours, tastes and sounds of Japan's autumn season.

Aki Matsuri – Japanese Autumn Festival features diverse cultural experiences including traditional Japanese game of kendama, shogi chess, origami, and Ningyo dolls displays, as well as Yosakoi dance and Iaido sword demonstrations.

The festival also includes Haiku workshop and Autumn in Japan roundtable dialogue to explore the Japanese aesthetic of appreciating the season.

As evening falls, the festival-goers will enjoy the warm glow of bamboo lanterns and Japanese City Pop music.

Food and drink booths offering Japanese favorites such as rice onigiri, Takoyaki octopus balls, and Japanese sweets.

The fesival will be held from 8.30am to 8pm on October 18-19 at 27 Quang Trung Street. — VNS