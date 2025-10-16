Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Japan's autumn festival takes place in Hà Nội

October 16, 2025 - 12:24
Aki Matsuri – Japanese Autumn Festival features diverse cultural experiences including traditional Japanese game of kendama, shogi chess, origami, and Ningyo dolls displays, as well as Yosakoi dance and Iaido sword demonstrations.
Ningyo dolls will be displayed at Japanese Autumn Festival. Photo antiquejapanesedolls.com

HÀ NỘI — A festival will take place this weekend for everyone to experience the colours, tastes and sounds of Japan's autumn season.

Aki Matsuri – Japanese Autumn Festival features diverse cultural experiences including traditional Japanese game of kendama, shogi chess, origami, and Ningyo dolls displays, as well as Yosakoi dance and Iaido sword demonstrations.

The festival also includes Haiku workshop and Autumn in Japan roundtable dialogue to explore the Japanese aesthetic of appreciating the season.

As evening falls, the festival-goers will enjoy the warm glow of bamboo lanterns and Japanese City Pop music.

Food and drink booths offering Japanese favorites such as rice onigiri, Takoyaki octopus balls, and Japanese sweets.

The fesival will be held from 8.30am to 8pm on October 18-19 at 27 Quang Trung Street. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hội An Memories Land wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Hội An Memories Land, the first and only combined art performance and resort in Việt Nam, has been awarded two prestigious honours at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 in the categories of Inspirational Brand and Master Entrepreneur for CEO Thân Thị Thu Huyền in the Hospitality, Food Service, and Tourism sector.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom