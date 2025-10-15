Hà Nội Singing Contest 2025 seeks musical talents from around the globe

HÀ NỘI — Music fans have reason to rejoice as the Hà Nội Singing Contest makes a spectacular comeback this October, promising daring challenges, electrifying performances and a global stage for emerging talent.

Organised by Hà Nội Radio and Television, the contest aims to discover and celebrate talented voices. Many singers who emerged from previous seasons have gone on to achieve fame and recognition in their artistic careers, becoming beloved artists such as People’s Artist Mai Hoa, PhD – Vocal Lecturer Anh Thơ, People’s Artist Hồng Hạnh, and Meritorious Artist Phương Anh.

A new highlight in the 2025 edition is the introduction of challenges closely linked to music, including improvisation, remixing within a limited time and performing with instruments. These changes promise to create thrilling competitions, enhance entertainment and audience interaction and provide contestants with opportunities to demonstrate a wide range of skills beyond vocal performance.

With these innovations, contestants this year are expected to possess not only excellent vocal skills and stage techniques but also versatility in areas such as stage communication, quick reflexes and personal branding.

The combination of musical expertise and diverse talent will ensure a vibrant season, cementing the Hà Nội Singing Contest 2025 as a compelling art-entertainment-television event.

Notably, this year’s contest is open to participants from around the world, regardless of nationality, provided they meet the conditions set out in the regulations and rules.

According to the organisers, this expansion not only elevates the brand of the Hà Nội Singing Contest to an international platform, attracting diverse voices in technique and style but also creates opportunities for cultural exchange, promoting Vietnamese music and the image of the capital to friends around the globe. This is an important step in the strategy to make Hà Nội a destination for contemporary art and creative activities.

The organisers require that all contestants, including international participants, perform in Vietnamese throughout the competition rounds. This requirement not only reflects the spirit of honouring Vietnamese culture but also encourages international voices to experience and spread the beauty of the Vietnamese language to friends around the world.

The contestants will compete in three musical performance styles – Classical, Folk and Pop Music. The finals will consist of a classical final on November 27, a pop music final on November 30 and a folk music final on December 3. The overall final ranking and awards ceremony will be held at Hồ Gươm Theatre on December 9.

Hà Nội Singing Contest 2025 brings together a panel of judges and expert advisors consisting of renowned artists, musicians and singers along with top vocal experts, including People’s Artist Quang Vinh – President of the Hà Nội Music Association, People’s Artist Quốc Hưng – Director of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, People’s Artists Hà Thủy, Mai Hoa, Thanh Lam, Tấn Minh as well as singers Anh Thơ and Hồ Quỳnh Hương.

This year’s prizes have been significantly upgraded – the special prize is worth VNĐ600 million (US$25,000), which includes cash and a car. There will also be three first prizes (VNĐ100 million each), three second prizes (VNĐ50 million each), three third prizes (VNĐ30 million each) along with several additional prizes worth VNĐ10 million each.

"We believe that material rewards are not the most important factor. The greater value lies in the recognition from professionals, the public and the media – that is the most meaningful reward for true talents," noted journalist Nguyễn Kim Khiêm, General Director and Editor-in-Chief of Hà Nội Radio and Television and Head of the organisation board.

Hà Nội Singing Contest 2025 opens for entries until October 25 via application HANOI ON. VNS