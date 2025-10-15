Female artists' exhibition showcases love for Central Highlands

GIA LAI — A special exhibition showcasing outstanding works by female artists and their love for Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) will open next week at the Pleiku Museum in Gia Lai Province.

Part of a programme launched in 2010 to connect female artists nationwide, the event, titled Về Miền Đất Đỏ (To the Red Land), is organised by the Gia Lai Province People’s Committee and the Literature and Arts Association to mark the upcoming Việt Nam Women’s Day on October 20.

Nearly 50 pieces, mostly the latest creations from 30 artists using oil, lacquer, paper and other graphic materials, will be on display at the museum at 21 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Pleiku Ward, from October 20 to November 10.

Originally conceived as a creative playground for female artists, the programme has held a series of exhibitions over the past 14 years, becoming a meaningful event in Vietnamese fine arts.

Each year, the programme moves to a new location, encouraging artists to travel together, explore different regions across the country, and create exhibitions inspired by the local landscape.

This year, marking an important milestone in their 'artistic journey,' the artists arrived in Gia Lai to present their creations to art lovers in the red basalt land, with the majestic beauty of the Central Highlands mountains and forests, where many unique indigenous cultures intersect.

"Along with differences in the personalities and styles of the artists, each work shows the imprint of their own persistent creative journey, their desire to contribute, to be listened to and to express themselves through their inner voice in the language of painting," the organisers said.

"Not only that, the exhibition also provides an opportunity for them to gain new experiences and explore the cultural depth of ethnic minorities, along with the highland climate and wild nature of Gia Lai. It is an eagerly awaited trip for most female artists."

The most special aspect of this year's event is that it not only includes veteran artists, who form the core of previous exhibitions, but also attracts and opens opportunities for newcomers to participate for the first time.

The participation of new creators, particularly young artists of the 8x generation, has brought a 'new wind,' creating fresh perspectives and vitality, and fostering a sharing of experience, depth, and generational breakthroughs. All the artists continuously pursue new values and create a multi-tonal painting space, rich in both content and form.

"Artistic creativity has never been easy, especially for women, as motherhood and wifehood take up almost all of their time. Being able to travel and visit new lands offers women an opportunity to live with themselves, to explore and build strong emotions in their career and for their choices," according to Associate Professor Dr Trang Thanh Hiền.

Hiền, who is also an artist and lecturer at the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, said art is constantly 'moving,' and when it is 'obtained and shared,' it can create extremely brilliant effects.

"As part of the activities to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Việt Nam Women's Union (October 20), this exhibition has brought valuable messages, since it is not simply an introduction and exchange, but truly a reunion of new beginnings and inspirations to promote the development of the female artist community across the North, Central and South regions," said Hiền.

Meanwhile, artist Hồ Thị Xuân Thu from Gia Lai said: “This is the sixth time I have participated in the exhibition after three previous ones in Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng. I initiated this exhibition with the desire to bring inspiration to female artists from all regions.

"In Gia Lai, there are many female artists who are very young and have few opportunities to exchange and learn, so I really want to use this event to create a connection that encourages the young generation's creative spirit. Moreover, our red basalt land is also a place that contains countless cultural and artistic resources of the ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, so this exhibition can be seen as a way to build creative inspiration not only for female artists in Gia Lai but also to create development values so that female artists from across the country can understand and appreciate this land.”

Artist Cao Thị Được from HCM City said: "Art is for everyone. Those who have love, ideas and skills can participate in it to connect and form a community. The world has it, so why don't we create a platform for the Vietnamese female artists' community?"

Nguyễn Lan Hương, an artist from Hà Nội and one of the first initiators of the programme for female artists, said women can create just as much as men, so there needs to be a space for them to promote their 'feminism.'

"From the first exhibition in Hà Nội in 2010 with just 10 female artists participating, it has now spread widely. The event takes place almost every year, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was interrupted due to general social conditions. I feel very proud, and this 11th exhibition is also a testament to the strong creative qualities of women," Hương said.

"For women to be able to paint and create art, they have to overcome most prejudices and barriers and make adequate arrangements for each person’s natural calling. Yet, these women have done it and done well, producing work that is no less artistically accomplished than that of male artists." — VNS