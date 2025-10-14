Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park wins at World Travel Awards 2025

October 14, 2025 - 15:11
The park achieved a historic double, winning the titles of Việt Nam's Leading Nature Destination 2025 and Asia's Leading National Park 2025.

 

Tourists visit the cave complex at Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in the central province of Quảng Trị has claimed two of the most prestigious awards for nature tourism at the World Travel Awards 2025 in Hong Kong, China.

The park secured a historic double, being named Việt Nam's Leading Nature Destination 2025 and Asia's Leading National Park 2025.

The World Travel Awards celebrate the top names in global tourism, and this victory highlights the dedication of Quảng Trị Province in protecting and sustainably developing its natural treasures.

For Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, the recognition opens a new chapter, cementing its status as a world-class destination for eco-tourism.

Earlier this year, the UK-based travel magazine Wanderlust also named the park as the top adventure travel destination in Việt Nam.

According to Wanderlust, the Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park captivates adventure seekers with its majestic cave systems hidden within pristine forests and unspoiled natural landscapes.

The former Quảng Bình, now Quảng Trị Province, is known as the “Kingdom of caves,” home to over 400 caves of various sizes. The most iconic is Sơn Đoòng, the world’s largest cave, first discovered by locals in 1990 and officially explored in 2009. Since August 2013, Sơn Đoòng expedition tours have been offered as part of Việt Nam’s adventure tourism, attracting adventure travelers around the world.

Beyond its vast cave system, the National Park offers a range of unique adventure experiences. Visitors can paddle through caves, explore fast-flowing underground rivers, or camp overnight deep inside the caverns. VNS

 

Phong Nha Kẻ Bàng National Park UNESCO World Heritage Site

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hanoians in Germany celebrate capital Liberation Day

Participants shared nostalgic recollections of their youth and personal reflections on the city that shaped their lives. Many were visibly moved as they spoke of Hà Nội, which continues to hold a cherished place in their hearts despite years of living abroad.
Life & Style

Record-breaing painting

A monumental lacquer painting by artist Chu Nhật Quang, portraying President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest lacquer painting ever created. This achievement not only honours the artwork’s immense scale but also celebrates his creativity, vision and bold spirit.
Life & Style

Ceramic heart artwork celebrates Việt Nam unity and history

The symbolic structure was designed and created by artist Nguyễn Thu Thủy, the creator of the Ceramic Road along the Red River in Hà Nội and the Ceramic Flag in Trường Sa. It features an artwork that integrates interwoven images of the Vietnamese Bronze Drum and the peace dove.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom