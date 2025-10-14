Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park wins at World Travel Awards 2025

QUẢNG TRỊ — Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in the central province of Quảng Trị has claimed two of the most prestigious awards for nature tourism at the World Travel Awards 2025 in Hong Kong, China.

The park secured a historic double, being named Việt Nam's Leading Nature Destination 2025 and Asia's Leading National Park 2025.

The World Travel Awards celebrate the top names in global tourism, and this victory highlights the dedication of Quảng Trị Province in protecting and sustainably developing its natural treasures.

For Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, the recognition opens a new chapter, cementing its status as a world-class destination for eco-tourism.

Earlier this year, the UK-based travel magazine Wanderlust also named the park as the top adventure travel destination in Việt Nam.

According to Wanderlust, the Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park captivates adventure seekers with its majestic cave systems hidden within pristine forests and unspoiled natural landscapes.

The former Quảng Bình, now Quảng Trị Province, is known as the “Kingdom of caves,” home to over 400 caves of various sizes. The most iconic is Sơn Đoòng, the world’s largest cave, first discovered by locals in 1990 and officially explored in 2009. Since August 2013, Sơn Đoòng expedition tours have been offered as part of Việt Nam’s adventure tourism, attracting adventure travelers around the world.

Beyond its vast cave system, the National Park offers a range of unique adventure experiences. Visitors can paddle through caves, explore fast-flowing underground rivers, or camp overnight deep inside the caverns. VNS