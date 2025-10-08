Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Six must-visit caves to explore in Quảng Trị

October 08, 2025 - 09:21
According to Travel and Leisure, Việt Nam is a country famous for its beautiful natural landscapes and possesses a fascinating world hidden underground.

 

Phong Nha Cave. — Photo baodautu.vn

QUẢNG TRỊ — The world’s leading travel magazine, Travel and Leisure, has highlighted six caves in Quảng Trị Province as must-visit destinations for anyone exploring Việt Nam’s underground wonders, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Tuesday.

According to the magazine, Việt Nam is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes and possesses a captivating subterranean world waiting to be discovered. These caves promise thrilling experiences for adventure seekers through trekking, kayaking and river-crossing activities.

The six caves recommended by Travel and Leisure are Thiên Đường Cave, Va Cave, Sơn Đoòng Cave, Én Cave, the Tú Làn Cave System and Phong Nha Cave — each offering a unique experience for explorers.

Thiên Đường Cave features a system of wooden walkways that make it easy for visitors to admire its magnificent limestone formations. Va Cave is known for its emerald green pools and rare cone-shaped stalagmites. Sơn Đoòng Cave, recognised as the world’s largest natural cave, allows visitors to camp overnight and take boat trips along the Khe Ry and Rào Thương rivers.

The Tú Làn Cave System is celebrated for its pristine underground rivers and striking limestone structures. Én Cave, the world’s third-largest, is home to its own jungle ecosystem, while Phong Nha Cave offers serene boat rides along an underground river with mesmerising rock formations.

According to the Quảng Trị Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, all six caves lie within the Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park complex and have become major attractions drawing both domestic and international visitors eager to experience the province’s natural beauty and adventure tourism offerings.

 

Thiên Đường Cave. — Photo baodautu.vn

In addition, Quảng Trị also boasts many other majestic caves, beautiful streams, beaches and a system of historical relics that bear the unique cultural and historical imprints of the locality, making them popular destinations for many tourists.

Furthermore, Quảng Trị is home to an underground wonder, the Vịnh Mốc Tunnels, which have recently been honoured by Lonely Planet as one of the must-visit destinations for experiencing the Việt Nam War through the lens of local people.

"Taking advantage of these features, the Quảng Trị tourism industry is focusing on developing new tourism products and diversifying services to implement the tourism stimulus programme, with a series of activities and attractive incentives for both locals and tourists in the near future," said Đặng Đông Hà, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. — VNS

Quang Tri Quảng Bình camping tourism Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Artist opens studio with Catching Faces

The open studio display unfolds like a game across diverse media – film, installation, mechanics and programming – where scripts are carefully calculated yet always leave room for unforeseen variables.
Life & Style

Việt Nam showcases culture in Brussels

From traditional flavours to heartfelt exchanges, Việt Nam’s participation in the Hakuna Matata Festival in Brussels not only enriched the festive atmosphere but also underscored its message of unity and a world without war.
Life & Style

Fish cake noodle soup, a specialty of Phan Thiết

Phan Thiết is known for the natural beauty of its coastline as well as its rich cuisine and vibrant culture. Fish cake noodle soup, locally known as bánh canh chả cá, is a culinary ambassador that attracts both locals and foreign guests, according to master chef Phạm Tuấn Hải.
Life & Style

Sacred sunrise draws crowds to Yên Tử

Held on an unprecedented scale, the Yên Tử Autumn Festival, which runs from October to December in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, aims to boost four-season tourism, promote the heritage economy and support sustainable development

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom