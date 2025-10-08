Six must-visit caves to explore in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — The world’s leading travel magazine, Travel and Leisure, has highlighted six caves in Quảng Trị Province as must-visit destinations for anyone exploring Việt Nam’s underground wonders, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Tuesday.

According to the magazine, Việt Nam is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes and possesses a captivating subterranean world waiting to be discovered. These caves promise thrilling experiences for adventure seekers through trekking, kayaking and river-crossing activities.

The six caves recommended by Travel and Leisure are Thiên Đường Cave, Va Cave, Sơn Đoòng Cave, Én Cave, the Tú Làn Cave System and Phong Nha Cave — each offering a unique experience for explorers.

Thiên Đường Cave features a system of wooden walkways that make it easy for visitors to admire its magnificent limestone formations. Va Cave is known for its emerald green pools and rare cone-shaped stalagmites. Sơn Đoòng Cave, recognised as the world’s largest natural cave, allows visitors to camp overnight and take boat trips along the Khe Ry and Rào Thương rivers.

The Tú Làn Cave System is celebrated for its pristine underground rivers and striking limestone structures. Én Cave, the world’s third-largest, is home to its own jungle ecosystem, while Phong Nha Cave offers serene boat rides along an underground river with mesmerising rock formations.

According to the Quảng Trị Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, all six caves lie within the Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park complex and have become major attractions drawing both domestic and international visitors eager to experience the province’s natural beauty and adventure tourism offerings.

In addition, Quảng Trị also boasts many other majestic caves, beautiful streams, beaches and a system of historical relics that bear the unique cultural and historical imprints of the locality, making them popular destinations for many tourists.

Furthermore, Quảng Trị is home to an underground wonder, the Vịnh Mốc Tunnels, which have recently been honoured by Lonely Planet as one of the must-visit destinations for experiencing the Việt Nam War through the lens of local people.

"Taking advantage of these features, the Quảng Trị tourism industry is focusing on developing new tourism products and diversifying services to implement the tourism stimulus programme, with a series of activities and attractive incentives for both locals and tourists in the near future," said Đặng Đông Hà, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. — VNS