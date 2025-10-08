New World Phu Quoc Resort named one of Asia’s top family resorts by Travel + Leisure

HÀ NỘI Recently, New World Phu Quoc Resort proudly became the only representative from Việt Nam to be included in the list of the Best Family Resorts in the Asia-Pacific region by the prestigious travel magazine Travel + Leisure, thanks to its experiences and facilities that perfectly meet the needs of young travellers.

In the list of Best Family Resorts in the Asia-Pacific announced on September 18, 2025, Travel + Leisure selected the most family-friendly resorts capable of catering to guests of all ages.

“Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the world’s best regions for luxury family holidays,” the magazine stated. According to Travel + Leisure, resorts that made the list had to “pamper children as much as possible,” ensuring that adults could relax while their little ones were entertained and cared for safely.

Among these “giant” names such as Marina Bay Sands, Mandarin Oriental (Singapore), Hyatt Regency Koh Samui (Thailand), and Ayana Bali (Indonesia), New World Phu Quoc Resort in southern Phú Quốc stood out as Việt Nam’s only representative, reaffirming the special appeal of the Pearl Island in the eyes of international travellers.

To introduce New World Phu Quoc, the US-based travel magazine chose the iconic Disney song A Whole New World from Aladdin. “This resort opens up a whole new world for young guests,” Travel + Leisure highlighted, underlining the fairytale-like allure of the property.

Nestled on Kem Beach – ranked among the world’s 50 most beautiful beaches, New World Phu Quoc is considered one of the gems of southern Phú Quốc’s luxury paradise. With calm, quiet waters all year round, gentle sloping sand, and safe shallow seas, Kem Beach is particularly loved by families. One of the most popular activities for guests here is kayaking, with lifeguards on duty 24/7 to ensure safety.

Designed with a balance of local cultural elements and contemporary style, New World Phu Quoc draws inspiration from traditional Vietnamese coastal fishing villages. Its villas resemble the classic three-room houses of Việt Nam, while the in-room amenities are tailored to children, ensuring comfort and absolute safety.

Another highlight is that 100 per cent of the villas come with private pools, complemented by a 120-metre central swimming pool designed like a mini water park.

With the three-room Vietnamese design, where all spaces overlook the pool, New World Phu Quoc is particularly popular with families as parents can easily watch over their children from any corner of the villa.

Travel + Leisure also praised the resort’s vibrant and spacious Kid’s Club, featuring indoor and outdoor play areas. Other fun-filled activities include bowling, conical-hat painting workshops, sandcastle building, and kite flying.

Beyond that, the resort is seamlessly connected to the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phú Quốc, where guests can ride the world’s longest three-cable gondola to Hòn Thơm Island or enjoy the Guinness record-breaking Kiss of the Sea show with nightly fireworks at Sunset Town. Families can also spend the day at Sun World Hon Thom with its Aquatopia Water Park, featuring thrilling water slides and a lazy river that guarantees endless fun.

The recognition of New World Phu Quoc Resort not only reinforces Phú Quốc’s growing reputation as a destination for all ages, but also highlights its position as a global hotspot thanks to world-class accommodations and vibrant entertainment experiences. Most recently, Forbes Italia hailed Phú Quốc as “the new playground of Asia’s elite,” while The Straits Times of Singapore called it “Vietnam’s paradise island”. VNA/VNS



