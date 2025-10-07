Sacred sunrise draws crowds to Yên Tử

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of visitors gathered for the opening of the Yên Tử Autumn Festival celebrating the region’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Held on an unprecedented scale, the festival, which runs from October to December in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, aims to boost four-season tourism, promote the heritage economy and support sustainable development, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Yên Tử Ward Phạm Xuân Thành.

Yên Tử, a revered mountain and spiritual sanctuary, is famed for its majestic pagodas and ancient history. It was here that King Trần Nhân Tông (1258–1308), who once led the nation to victory, renounced his throne after peace was restored to devote his life to Buddhism. On this mountain, he founded the Trúc Lâm Zen School, known for its uniquely Vietnamese spirit.

Today, Yên Tử forms part of the UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage site Yên Tử–Vĩnh Nghiêm–Côn Sơn and Kiếp Bạc Complex of Monuments and Landscapes.

“Yên Tử is not only a World Cultural Heritage site recently recognised by UNESCO, but also a symbol of aspiration and the spirit of national self-resilience that King and Buddha Trần Nhân Tông left behind,” Thành said.

“The festival’s organisation is meaningful in honouring and popularising the global value of the heritage and in affirming the province’s stature and development aspirations.

“Yên Tử seeks to become Việt Nam’s leading tourism centre. We aim to welcome 1.5 million visitors by 2030 and generate revenue of more than VNĐ1,000 billion (around US$38 million).”

At the opening ceremony, delegates and visitors joined in activities such as welcoming the dawn atop Đồng Pagoda, practising tea meditation and enjoying art performances. The highlight was the launch of a VR360 virtual space that lets visitors explore the Yên Tử Complex, Hang Sơn Pagoda and Hổ–Xếp Bằng mountain cave.

“It is an unforgettable experience for me to climb sacred Yên Tử Mountain in the morning mist,” said Nguyễn Thúy Vân from Hoành Bồ Ward. “As the first light of dawn pierced through the clouds, I felt an incredible sense of purity and sacredness.”

From Australia, Juliana Brown visited Yên Tử for the festival’s opening. Having been here two years ago, she returned this time with friends.

“Autumn is wonderful,” said Brown. “It is great that Yên Tử is a World Cultural Heritage site.”

The Sunrise at Đồng Pagoda tour, featuring meditation above the clouds at more than 1,000 metres and views of the first light of dawn, will be held every weekend.

Throughout the festival, a vibrant programme of cultural, sporting and tourism events will unfold, including the Yên Tử Heritage Marathon – Touch the Heritage on November 15–16, a Chinese chess tournament and a bonsai festival.

Daily performances will fill the air with traditional melodies, graceful dances and meditative chants. In the evenings, Nương Village will come alive with Dao Thanh Y cultural showcases, lantern parades, flower lantern releases and bonfires that bring communities together.

Visitors can discover local rituals, folk songs, xẩm (blind busker’s singing), traditional games such as tug-of-war and human chess, or they can enjoy vegetarian cuisine and Dao ethnic specialities.

The festival will close with a ceremony marking the 717th anniversary of King Trần Nhân Tông’s attainment of enlightenment at the end of the year. — VNS