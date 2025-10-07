Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated with joy globally

HÀ NỘI From Europe to Asia, the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 was celebrated in vibrant and heart-warming gatherings that united overseas Vietnamese communities, evoking the warmth of home under the same full moon.

In Budapest – the capital of Hungary, the overseas Vietnamese Association hosted a grand community celebration at the Thăng Long Trade Centre, drawing hundreds of families and children. Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái joined the event, noting that the festival was not only a holiday for children but also a moment of reunion, where the moon above Budapest is the same one shining over the homeland. The evening featured lion dances, lantern processions, music performances, and mooncakes, evoking senses of solidarity and pride.

In Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), the courtyard of the Vietnamese Embassy filled with laughter at the event Đêm Hội Trăng Rằm (Full-Moon Festival Night), organised by the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association. More than 100 overseas Vietnamese children enjoyed folk games, lantern making, and lively performances. Association Chairwoman Trần Thị Chang said the festival helped children feel the care of their parents and community for them while learning about Vietnamese traditions. Similar celebrations were held in Selangor, further strengthening bonds among Vietnamese families living abroad.

In Singapore, Mid-Autumn celebrations took on a nostalgic theme as both the young and the old gathered at Albert Street Walk and Chinatown to enjoy lantern-lit streets, music, and traditional games. Elderly participants wandered among stalls selling masks, mooncakes, and lanterns, recalling childhood memories.

Meanwhile, in India and Sri Lanka, the Vietnamese Embassies hosted colourful festivals that brought together hundreds of children and families. At the Embassy in New Delhi, Ambassador Nguyễn Thanh Hải presented gifts and encouraged children to study hard while cherishing their cultural roots.

At the Trúc Lâm Monastery – the first Vietnamese pagoda in Ambakote, central Sri Lanka, the Vietnamese Embassy organised the country’s first Vietnamese-style Mid-Autumn Festival, marking both World Children’s Day and the 55th anniversary of Vietnam–Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.

Deputy Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Rizvie Salih, praised the event as a symbol of friendship and shared hope for peace and prosperity, as Vietnamese and Sri Lankan children performed songs and dances together under lanterns and moonlight.

At the end of the event, children were presented prizes for their lantern-making and fruit-arranging contests, while outstanding Vietnamese-language students received gifts.

The celebration concluded with a traditional Mid-Autumn feast of mooncakes and sweets – a joyful gathering that inspired the spirit of Vietnam among the overseas community. VNA/VNS