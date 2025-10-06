Traditional toys dominate Mid-Autumn Festival market

HÀ NỘI In the lead-up to the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hà Nội’s toy market has become increasingly vibrant, offering diverse traditional toys rich in Vietnamese cultural value, which draw great attention from consumers.

Traditional handmade items now account for 70-80 per cent of the market, including star-shaped lanterns, drums, masks, lion heads, rotating lanterns and fish- or rabbit-shaped hanging lanterns. Shoppers are showing a clear preference for handcrafted goods.

Streets around Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, especially Hàng Mã and Hàng Lược, are more dazzling than ever, filled with the red glow of lanterns, lion heads and star lanterns. Stores offer a wide variety of designs and prices remain stable, ranging from 20,000 - VNĐ100,000 (around nearly US$1-3) per item.

For instance, small star-shaped lanterns cost VNĐ20,000-30,000 each, larger ones VNĐ50,000-70,000, paper masks VNĐ20,000-50,000, and drums VNĐ40,000-100,000.

This year’s market also features greater creativity and innovation, with sturdier, lightweight, reusable materials. Large carp-shaped lanterns with colourful, detailed patterns blend tradition with modern aesthetics. Despite new products, traditional star lanterns remain bestsellers across all sizes.

Shopkeepers reported that demand has shifted towards eco-friendly, safe, locally made toys.

“We’ve reduced imported items and increased handcrafted Vietnamese products to match parents’ preference for traditional toys,” said Nguyễn Hằng, a toy shop owner on Hàng Lược Street.

For many families, Mid-Autumn toys are not only gifts for children but also symbols of love and reunion. Parents bring their children to Hàng Mã to soak up the festive atmosphere, purchase traditional toys such as “to he” (toy figurines), masks and star lanterns, and relive cultural traditions.

Although some modern toys such as superheroes and LED-lit dolls or carp lanterns are still available, they no longer dominate the market. Shoppers increasingly value safety, origin and educational aspects over novelty or low prices.

Trần Thu Hà, a shopper in Bạch Mai Ward, said that she found this year's traditional toys attractive, safe and environmentally friendly.

In recent years, imported toys, mainly from China, have lost popularity due to concerns about quality and safety, driving a return to traditional Vietnamese products.

The Mid-Autumn market reflects a growing spirit of “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods”, with traditional toys steadily reclaiming their place in the festive season. VNA/VNS