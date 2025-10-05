Politics & Law
Explore unique charms of Myeongdong shopping street

October 05, 2025 - 09:00
SEOUL Myeongdong is a bustling shopping district located in the heart of Seoul. Thanks to its central location, the pedestrian-friendly area attracts both local and international visitors throughout day and night.

Beyond shopping, Myeongdong is also a food lover’s paradise. Especially on weekends or in the evenings, the streets come alive with countless eateries serving delicious dishes. Here, you can find nearly all of Korea’s most popular street foods, ranging from local favorites to international specialties. Join Việt Nam News and Law reporters as we explore the unique charms of this vibrant area.

Myeongdong Shopping Street is one of Seoul's busiest shopping districts, famed for its vibrant atmosphere and vast array of retail options. VNS photos Nguyễn Minh
Beyond shopping, Myeongdong is also a food lover’s paradise, especially on weekends or in the evenings.
Shoppers can find nearly all of Korea’s most popular street foods, such as grilled squids, chicken and pork.
Interestingly, most of the food vendors here are men.
A Vietnamese vendor is using a blowtorch to grill the meat
Prices range from 5,000 won to 10,000 won per grilled meat skewer.
On bustling street corners, staff members stand ready to guide tourists, offering information in several languages, including Chinese and Japanese.
Located just a short walk from the shopping area is the must-visit Myeongdong Cathedral, the birthplace for Roman Catholic Church community in Korea.

