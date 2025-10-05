Explore unique charms of Myeongdong shopping street

SEOUL Myeongdong is a bustling shopping district located in the heart of Seoul. Thanks to its central location, the pedestrian-friendly area attracts both local and international visitors throughout day and night.

Beyond shopping, Myeongdong is also a food lover’s paradise. Especially on weekends or in the evenings, the streets come alive with countless eateries serving delicious dishes. Here, you can find nearly all of Korea’s most popular street foods, ranging from local favorites to international specialties. Join Việt Nam News and Law reporters as we explore the unique charms of this vibrant area.