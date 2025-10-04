Lion dancers make a roar

Over 1,000 issues from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) were carefully prepared and distributed free to passengers. Highlights included the Việt Nam and World Economy fortnightly, Sports & Culture newspaper, Tin Tức (News), Việt Nam News, and Le Courrier du Vietnam. Available in Vietnamese, English, and French, the publications cater to both domestic and international travellers, the train into a moving hub of current affairs and cultural insight.