Home Life & Style

Festive mid-autumn spirit

October 04, 2025 - 16:58
The Mid-Autumn Festival has always been one of the most celebrated occasions among all Vietnamese. Adults love to indulge in great photo-taking opportunities or showing the young generations a part of their history and culture.

see also

More on this story

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Hà Nội

The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on No.2 Hoa Lư, Hà Nội, has attracted a large number of children and their parents since its opening on October 2.
Việt Nam, UN Tourism work to advance practical, effective partnership

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung expressed appreciation for UN Tourism’s close coordination in organising the International Conference on Rural Tourism. He reiterated Vietnam’s view that “strong villages and communes make a strong, prosperous, and resilient nation,”. He also noted the country’s ambition to build rural tourism brands, including Best Tourism Villages recognise
Hà Nội's ‘Five Gates’ Train combines tourism with official news experience

Over 1,000 issues from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) were carefully prepared and distributed free to passengers. Highlights included the Việt Nam and World Economy fortnightly, Sports & Culture newspaper, Tin Tức (News), Việt Nam News, and Le Courrier du Vietnam. Available in Vietnamese, English, and French, the publications cater to both domestic and international travellers, the train into a moving hub of current affairs and cultural insight.
Thanh Hóa strengthens links with Thai tourist market

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đậu Thanh Tùng stressed the traditional friendship and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Thailand, noting that tourism is a vital bridge for people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation.

