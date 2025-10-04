The Mid-Autumn Festival has always been one of the most celebrated occasions among all Vietnamese. Adults love to indulge in great photo-taking opportunities or showing the young generations a part of their history and culture.
The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on No.2 Hoa Lư, Hà Nội, has attracted a large number of children and their parents since its opening on October 2.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung expressed appreciation for UN Tourism’s close coordination in organising the International Conference on Rural Tourism. He reiterated Vietnam’s view that “strong villages and communes make a strong, prosperous, and resilient nation,”. He also noted the country’s ambition to build rural tourism brands, including Best Tourism Villages recognise
Việt Nam is joining other ASEAN member states in the Namdo International Culinary Expo (NICE) 2025, which is being held in Mokpo, South Jeolla province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 1 to 26.
Over 1,000 issues from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) were carefully prepared and distributed free to passengers. Highlights included the Việt Nam and World Economy fortnightly, Sports & Culture newspaper, Tin Tức (News), Việt Nam News, and Le Courrier du Vietnam. Available in Vietnamese, English, and French, the publications cater to both domestic and international travellers, the train into a moving hub of current affairs and cultural insight.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đậu Thanh Tùng stressed the traditional friendship and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Thailand, noting that tourism is a vital bridge for people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation.
The decision comes in response to widespread damage caused by recent storms, flooding, and landslides in the Northwestern and North Central regions, which have resulted in significant loss of life and property.