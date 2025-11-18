70 years of circus artistry captured in award-winning photos

HÀ NỘI An exhibition showcasing 50 striking photographs on circus art opened over the weekend at the Việt Nam Circus Federation (VNCF). The collection features award-winning entries from a contest launched by VNCF to mark the 70th anniversary of its founding on January 16.

Speaking to the media, VNCF Director Tống Toàn Thắng highlighted his ongoing efforts to promote circus art in the digital era, emphasising the importance of preserving tradition while embracing modern technology.

VNCF has organised activities like painting and photography contests to promote and market circus shows. Could you tell us about these efforts?

Previously, VNCF has boldly combined circus with other art forms such as cải lương (reformed opera), puppetry, K-pop, and rock to expand the creative range of circus art and attract young audiences.

However, organising the first photo contest on circus art has a different meaning. Circus art has now reached out to the visual and fine arts.

We want to build a circus art ecosystem in which circus is not alone but cooperates with other art forms to honour Vietnamese cultural values in a modern society. Through its unique body language, circus can become a cultural ambassador, telling Vietnamese stories through images and emotions.

If the painting contest sows the seeds of love for art in the hearts of children, the photography contest aims open up a creative playground for professional photographers at home and abroad.

This is the first step in VNCF's long-term strategy to expand the creative space, giving the image of Vietnamese circus a place on the world art map.

Will sideline activities including the contests arouse professional pride among circus performers?

These contests organised by VNCF not only aim to popularise and communicate through the media but also inspire circus performers to explore artistic creativity in their profession.

This is a journey to preserve the performers’ legacy through visual language because only photography or painting can capture and describe the performers’ most sublime moments on stage, featuring their dedication and hard work.

For the performers, it serves not only as memory but also as a valuable record for looking back and seeing their growth in their artistic journey.

Plus, when their contributions are recognised and honoured, they gain more motivation to continue moving forward. The performers always need such catalysts—recognition from the public, colleagues and art itself.

This is also a way to continue igniting love for the profession, creativity and development of Vietnamese circus art in the digital era.

Do you think that circus art-themed photos are a bridge to help circus art get closer to the mass audience in the digital era?

I believe that social media is the second stage of circus art in the digital era. If in the past audiences had to go to the theatre to enjoy it, now with just a photo or painting shared online, circus art can reach thousands, even millions of people.

The first photo contest in 2025 on circus art attracted Vietnamese and foreign photographers. This is a new and creative approach. Images always have a stronger influence and reach than words. Each beautiful work not only honours the beauty of art but also contributes to changing society’s perspective on this unique profession.

When widely shared on digital platforms, these photos will evoke emotions and curiosity, drawing audiences back to the circus. This is also an important step for VNCF to adapt to new media trends, thereby affirming the position of circus art in contemporary culture. VNS