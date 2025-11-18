High school dance performance celebrating Việt Nam Teachers’ Day goes viral

ĐỒNG NAI — A creative dance performance by Vietnamese students at a high school in Đồng Nai Province has captured the hearts of social media users nationwide, racking up over two million views just days after being posted online.

The six-minute performance, titled “Mashup Đất Rừng Phương Nam và Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình”, was staged by class 11A2 at Thống Nhất High School during the school’s cultural festival celebrating Việt Nam Teachers’ Day.

The performance opens with a striking scene: male students lying on the floor, rolling in unison to mimic the movement of a boat, while a female student “steers” with a paddle. The illusion immediately drew cheers and applause from the audience.

“From the very first moment of the boat scene, both the audience and our judging panel were impressed by the fluidity and dedication of the students,” said Vũ Thị Thùy Linh, secretary of the school’s Youth Union.

Class teacher Nguyễn Đình Triển said he closely followed the team’s rehearsal process and knew the students had faced numerous challenges, from mastering the complex choreography to finding time for practice.

“Seeing the final performance was both surprising and moving; it showed the students’ perseverance,” he added.

The video, shared on the class’s dedicated TikTok account, has accumulated over 200,000 likes and more than 52,000 shares within three days.

Commenters praised the opening scene, with many rewinding the video to watch it again. The performance is widely expected to win first prize at the school’s festival.

“None of us expected this level of attention,” said the dance team captain.

Nearly 20 students participated, with costumes and props either rented or prepared by the team.

Through the performance, the class aimed to convey two key messages: pride in the nation’s heritage and gratitude to teachers.

“We wanted to depict the image of the ‘knowledgeable boatman,’ showing that through dedicated guidance, teachers help young people understand the past, value peace, and take responsibility for the country,” she explained.

The boat formation was inspired by online references but adapted by the students to fit the stage.

Initially, the team struggled with the complex choreography, but turned the challenge into motivation. Rehearsals began in September, often during short breaks at school, focusing primarily on perfecting the boat scene.

“Out of ten practice sessions, about eight failed before we got it right,” said another team member. The group also faced minor accidents, including a student falling, though fortunately without injury.

The results of the cultural festival have yet to be announced. Class 11A2’s dance is one of three selected to perform at the school’s official Việt Nam Teachers’ Day ceremony on November 20. — VNS