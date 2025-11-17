Ninh Bình hosts Việt Nam – Japan Buddhist cultural exchange festival

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam – Japan Buddhist cultural exchange festival, held at the Tam Chúc National Tourist Complex in Ninh Bình Province from November 15 to 16, brought together thousands of monks, Buddhists, local residents, and Japanese visitors.

This year’s festival featured a variety of traditional Vietnamese and Japanese rituals and artistic activities, including sutra chanting at the Tam Thế Hall of Tam Chúc Pagoda, xẩm folk singing, flower-offering and Buddha recitation ceremonies (Pure Land Buddhism), sutra writing (Japanese Buddhist tradition), a lantern night, morning meditation sessions, and a Buddha offering ceremony at Ba Sao Pagoda.

Notably, at the festival, the Japanese Buddhist delegation performed the sacred fire Goma ritual, which intends to overcome difficulties and fulfill wishes. Symbolising the power of fire, the ritual reminds people to appreciate the blessings of the sun - the life-giving energy - and harness its strength to dispel misfortune and illness.

According to Venerable Thích Minh Quang, Deputy Chief of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha’s Office and deputy head of Tam Chúc pagoda, the festival is held biennially, with Tam Chúc pagoda once again selected as this year’s venue.

The festival is a spiritually significant event that prays for national peace and well-being, while helping Buddhists and the people gain a deeper understanding of the distinctive cultural rituals of Buddhism of the two nations.

It also contributes to further tightening the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan, and promoting the national tourist area to international visitors, particularly the Japanese community living and working in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS