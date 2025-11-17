HCM City invests $1.3m in architectural lighting for key cultural landmarks

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched a VNĐ34 billion (US$1.29 million) architectural lighting initiative to enhance security and highlight the cultural and historical value of key heritage structures.

HCM City is accelerating an architectural lighting project across several important heritage structures, including the Thủ Ngữ Flagpole, Móng Bridge, the City Children’s House, Bến Thành Market, the HCM City Museum and the Tôn Đức Thắng Museum.

Funded entirely by the municipal budget, the project has a total investment of more than VNĐ34.4 billion. It aims to enhance security while creating modern visual effects that highlight the historical and cultural value of the city’s urban landscape.

On November 13, the HCM City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board reported that large-scale lighting work is currently under way at Móng Bridge.

The installation includes 414 decorative LED units, 200m of LED strips and 12 ornamental lamp posts.

The lighting design features multiple layers to emphasise the bridge’s architecture, including RGB LED lighting for the railings with programmed colour-changing scenarios; under-bridge lighting using wall-washer fixtures; floodlights within the arch structure and steel frame fitted with anti-glare louvers; LED strips beneath handrails for walkway illumination; and a dedicated decorative lighting system for pedestrians.

In addition, construction at the City Children’s House and the HCM City Museum commenced on June 12, 2025.

According to contract agreements, the total construction cost for all projects exceeds VNĐ34.4 billion (over $1.3 million), sourced entirely from the municipal budget.

In terms of artistic concept, HCM City applies the principle of “beautiful lighting without glare”, prioritising high-quality LED fixtures with a colour rendering index (CRI) of at least 80, evenly diffused light, and concealed installation within the architectural structure.

Warm white and cool white tones are used depending on the area, while RGB systems are reserved for special events, with soft transitions to avoid discomfort from flickering.

The lighting is organised into layers: general illumination, accent lighting for pillars and arches, decorative lighting for railings and tiled roofs, and LED guiding lights across the premises.

During installation, the project owner coordinates with relevant units to minimise disruption to daily activities by issuing advance notices, limiting noise, scheduling night-time work, setting up temporary barriers and using low-vibration equipment.

For Móng Bridge in particular, modular lighting units have been designed for rapid installation, reducing the time required to work on the bridge deck.

The project provides a two-year warranty covering LED fixtures, power supplies and control units.

Manufacturing defects will be repaired or replaced free of charge, except in cases of damage caused by natural disasters, external impact, or improper adjustments.

According to the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, the architectural lighting initiative is expected to help preserve and honour the city’s iconic landmarks, while creating a modern and civilised night-time landscape that harmoniously balances conservation and creativity. — VNS