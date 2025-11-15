Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Water lilies season comes to Việt Nam's World Heritage

November 15, 2025 - 09:30
Thanks to the water lily season, Tam Cốc is expected to welcome about 1,000 visitors every day, international visitors typically accounting for  around 70 per cent.
UP CLOSE: Visitors take a boat ride on the Ngô Đồng River during the water lily blooming season.VNA/VNS Photos Thùy Dung

Tam Cốc-Bích Động tourism site in the northern province of Ninh Bình dons a dreamy purple coat as the water lily season comes into full bloom in late autumn.

Along the calm streams winding around limestone mountains, water lilies stretch out to welcome the early morning sun, creating a scene of untouched beauty and quiet poetry.

VIVID SIGHT: Tens of thousands of vibrant purple water lilies bloom simultaneously in Tam Cốc, located in Ninh Bình Province's Nam Hoa Lư Commune.
VIBRANT: The slender petals delicately support the blossoms in a display of colour.
NATURE'S WAY: Water lilies have brought a renewed vibrancy to the Tam Cốc tourism site in Ninh Bình Province, enriching the visitor experience and adding a touch of natural charm to the landscape.
STRIKING: Lilies burst into full bloom, their petals glowing a vivid pink.
BEAUTIFUL: Water lilies in full bloom drift gently along the Ngô Đồng River.
SIGHT TO BE CHERISHED: The purple hue of the water lilies offers endless inspiration for visitors capturing moments at scenic Tam Cốc.
EXPLORING: Tourists delight in a boat ride on the Ngô Đồng River

