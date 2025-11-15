Water lilies season comes to Việt Nam's World Heritage

Tam Cốc-Bích Động tourism site in the northern province of Ninh Bình dons a dreamy purple coat as the water lily season comes into full bloom in late autumn.

Along the calm streams winding around limestone mountains, water lilies stretch out to welcome the early morning sun, creating a scene of untouched beauty and quiet poetry.

Thanks to the water lily season, Tam Cốc is expected to welcome about 1,000 visitors every day, international visitors typically accounting for around 70 per cent. VNS