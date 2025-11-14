Đà Nẵng hosts fourth consecutive Kanagawa festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 400 local students attended the 4th Kanagawa festival in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng on November 13, jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee and Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture.

Vice Chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said this is the fourth consecutive year the event has been held, becoming an annual occasion that attracts numerous partners, businesses, and students.

The event vividly illustrates the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two localities, reflecting Kanagawa’s goodwill and attention toward Đà Nẵng. It also serves as a foundation for the two sides to continue promoting cooperation in potential fields that align with their development orientations.

Đà Nẵng attaches great importance to enhancing cooperation with Japan, especially with Kanagawa prefecture, in areas such as education and training, information technology, engineering, tourism, healthcare, and Japanese language training, Thi noted.

The festival included activities that showcased the prefecture and Japanese enterprises, along with opportunities for participants to share their experiences of studying and working in Japan. It also featured a Japanese-language speech and presentation contest. Overall, the event promoted mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and educational cooperation between the two localities.

Japanese Consul General in Đà Nẵng Mori Takero affirmed that Việt Nam and Japan have maintained a strong and friendly partnership across multiple sectors. In 2023, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He added that the Consulate General will continue to support Vietnamese youths in pursuing study and work opportunities, as well as strengthening their connection with Japan.

So far, Đà Nẵng has established cooperative relations with over 20 Japanese prefectures and cities. It signed memorandum of understanding on setting up formal friendship ties with six cities, including Kawasaki, Sakai, Yokohama, Kisarazu, Nagasaki, and Kinokawa, with Yokohama and Kawasaki both located in Kanagawa prefecture. — VNA/VNS